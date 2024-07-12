The beat goes on: Remembering Spokane drummer Drey Davis

A concert in his memory will take place this Sunday at Riverfront Park

By

click to enlarge The beat goes on: Remembering Spokane drummer Drey Davis
Lauren Lindley photo
Quindrey "Drey" Davis performing at Stone Family Field Trip in 2022.

This Sunday, the Spokane music scene is paying tribute to one of its most prominent figures, drummer Quindrey “Drey” Davis, who died suddenly last October after a battle with leukemia.

On July 14, what would've been Davis' 30th birthday, a memorial concert is being held in Riverfront Park to celebrate his life and the indelible mark he left on the local music scene. Various local bands comprised of some of Davis' closest friends will perform in the Lilac Bowl Amphitheatre beginning at 5 pm.

From the age of 3, Davis' passion for drumming was evident. His mother, Erica Davis, recalls him banging on pots and pans, with passion. What his family initially thought to be a phase has now become a lifelong legacy.

One of her favorite memories of him was playing with a band at Disneyland at just 7 years old.

“He was mesmerized by the drums and was drawn to it," Erica Davis says. “This was a God-given talent that he had, he just naturally did it."

Davis' drumming career became well known when he was 12 years old, performing at his local church.

Later on, with experience playing in the band at his high school, he formed a band with his friends called Act One, Scene One, marking the beginning of his public performances.

With influences like Buddy Rich and Tony Royster Jr., it was clear to everyone in his life that Davis' skills were destined for bigger stages.

During his life, Drey played with various well-known artists in different genres, including Grammy Award winner Donnie McClurkin, Snarky Puppy, Vulfpeck and local standout Allen Stone. 

Known for his loving spirit and infectious smile, Davis attracted people to him both off and on the stage.

“He was a beast on stage," Erica says. "He would twirl his sticks and throw them up in the air. It was really amazing to watch him perform.”

click to enlarge The beat goes on: Remembering Spokane drummer Drey Davis
Lauren Lindley photo
Drey Davis at Stone Family Field Trip in 2022.

To continue to keep his legacy alive, the Davis family hopes to make the memorial concert a yearly occurrence with support from Mayor Lisa Brown who will be proclaiming July 14, his birthday, “Drey Day”.

When Erica Davis approached Brown with this request, she says the mayor was quick to agree, because Drey was well-known and valued.

The free memorial concert promises to be a celebration of music, community, and the enduring legacy of a man who dedicated his life to both. Admission is by donation and all merch sales benefit concert expenses and the Davis family.

As Spokane prepares to gather in his honor, it's clear that Drey Davis' influence on the city's music scene will continue to resonate.

He always loved everybody," Erica says. "His smile was infectious and he just loved people and loved sharing his music with the world."

Quindrey Davis Memorial Concert • Sun, July 14 at 5 pm • By donation • All ages • Riverfront Park, Lilac Bowl Amphitheatre • 507 N. Howard St. • quindrey.com

