Spokane Velocity on air, learning new skills; plus, new music!

MIC ON, KICK OFF

Join host Benji Wade (right) for the city's newest podcast and one-stop-listen for all things local soccer:

. A lifelong soccer fanatic and designer of the Spokane Velocity men's team's crest, Wade brings in-depth knowledge to every level of the sport, from youth clubs to Spokane's newest pro teams.

has already chronicled the Gonzaga women's historic 2023 season as they advanced to the NCAA tournament's second round for the first time in history. A recent episode features newly hired Velocity head coach Leigh Veidman and USL Spokane sporting consultant Gareth Smith discussing why they chose to come to Spokane. A recurring guest on the show is J Atkins (above left), vice president of the Spokane Zephyr, our city's top-tier women's pro team. Follow on Instagram, Spotify or Apple Music to get hyped about everything Spokane has to offer the emerging U.S. soccer scene. (ELIZA BILLINGHAM)

NEW KNOWLEDGE

From Jan. 22 to 28, the Spokane Public Library is hosting LIBRARY LEARNING WEEK. The goal is for participants to learn a new life skill, find a new hobby, build community and more through regularly scheduled library programming as well as special events set up specifically for the weeklong program. Activities on the schedule include a K-Pop dance workshop, an entrepreneurial brainstorming class, a songwriting workshop, writing sessions with Sharma Shields and a house history workshop. Go out and see what the library has to offer — you might just be surprised! (MADISON PEARSON)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Jan. 19.

GREEN DAY, SAVIORS Age hasn't mellowed these pop punk titans, as they still have more than enough bar chords and vitriol to take musical aim at societal ills.

SLEATER-KINNEY, LITTLE ROPE Grief permeates the latest record from the Northwest alt-rock icons, who can still noisily howl with the best of them.

LIL DICKEY, PENITH The rapper and star of the acclaimed FX comedy Dave drops his first new album in eight years, one that doubles as the soundtrack for the first three seasons of Dave. (SETH SOMMERFELD)