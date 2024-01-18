Spokane Velocity on air, learning new skills; plus, new music!

Spokane Velocity on air, learning new skills; plus, new music!

MIC ON, KICK OFF

Join host Benji Wade (right) for the city's newest podcast and one-stop-listen for all things local soccer: THE SPOKANE SOCCER SHOW. A lifelong soccer fanatic and designer of the Spokane Velocity men's team's crest, Wade brings in-depth knowledge to every level of the sport, from youth clubs to Spokane's newest pro teams. The Spokane Soccer Show has already chronicled the Gonzaga women's historic 2023 season as they advanced to the NCAA tournament's second round for the first time in history. A recent episode features newly hired Velocity head coach Leigh Veidman and USL Spokane sporting consultant Gareth Smith discussing why they chose to come to Spokane. A recurring guest on the show is J Atkins (above left), vice president of the Spokane Zephyr, our city's top-tier women's pro team. Follow on Instagram, Spotify or Apple Music to get hyped about everything Spokane has to offer the emerging U.S. soccer scene. (ELIZA BILLINGHAM)

click to enlarge Spokane Velocity on air, learning new skills; plus, new music! (2)

NEW KNOWLEDGE

From Jan. 22 to 28, the Spokane Public Library is hosting LIBRARY LEARNING WEEK. The goal is for participants to learn a new life skill, find a new hobby, build community and more through regularly scheduled library programming as well as special events set up specifically for the weeklong program. Activities on the schedule include a K-Pop dance workshop, an entrepreneurial brainstorming class, a songwriting workshop, writing sessions with Sharma Shields and a house history workshop. Go out and see what the library has to offer — you might just be surprised! (MADISON PEARSON)

click to enlarge Spokane Velocity on air, learning new skills; plus, new music! (3)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Jan. 19.

GREEN DAY, SAVIORS Age hasn't mellowed these pop punk titans, as they still have more than enough bar chords and vitriol to take musical aim at societal ills.

SLEATER-KINNEY, LITTLE ROPE Grief permeates the latest record from the Northwest alt-rock icons, who can still noisily howl with the best of them.

LIL DICKEY, PENITH The rapper and star of the acclaimed FX comedy Dave drops his first new album in eight years, one that doubles as the soundtrack for the first three seasons of Dave. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

Tags

Trending

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Thanks to a librarian's love for quilting, Spokane Public Library branches launch free yarn and fabric exchange

By Carrie Shriver

Thanks to a librarian's love for quilting, Spokane Public Library branches launch free yarn and fabric exchange

The Best of the Inlander's 2023 Music Coverage

By Seth Sommerfeld

The Best of the Inlander's 2023 Music Coverage

Even if freakishly small, let your ears be your guide to maximum enjoyment up on the slopes

By John Grollmus

Even if freakishly small, let your ears be your guide to maximum enjoyment up on the slopes

Hat Trick Brewing is a new hangout in West Central Spokane focused on friends and fútbol

By Eliza Billingham

Hat Trick Brewing is a new hangout in West Central Spokane focused on friends and fútbol
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

SIX uses pop songs, sparkly outfits and girl power toreframe the lives of Henry VIII's six ill-fated queens

By Chey Scott

SIX uses pop songs, sparkly outfits and girl power toreframe the lives of Henry VIII's six ill-fated queens

Vintage shop Re*Entropy adds an ever-changing inventory of timeless items to downtown's West First Avenue

By Summer Sandstrom

Vintage shop Re*Entropy adds an ever-changing inventory of timeless items to downtown's West First Avenue

Alongside the U.S. premiere of a suspenseful piece, Spokane Symphony's Masterworks 5 features two other emotionally charged works

By E.J. Iannelli

Alongside the U.S. premiere of a suspenseful piece, Spokane Symphony's Masterworks 5 features two other emotionally charged works

After nearly 80 years, the Garland Theater enters a new era with new ownership, new ideas and new apartments

By Chey Scott

After nearly 80 years, the Garland Theater enters a new era with new ownership, new ideas and new apartments
More »

Readers also liked…

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden

By Jonathan Potter

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden
More Arts & Culture
All Culture

Things To Do

Scribble After Dark

Scribble After Dark @ Bing Crosby Theater

Sat., Jan. 20, 8 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 18-24, 2024

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation