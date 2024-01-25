Ballet festival in Spokane, NBA 2K24 updates; plus, new music!

BALLET BONANZA

Big news for local ballet fans: The World Ballet Company's brand-new touring WORLD BALLET FESTIVAL showcasing beloved classics and new, modern works is coming to town. The new series is only stopping in four U.S. cities — Minneapolis, Spokane, Detroit and San Diego — to showcase dancers from New York City Ballet, Boston Ballet, Los Angeles Ballet and World Ballet Company. Each stop spotlights a local ballet company, providing rising dancers an opportunity to join professionals onstage. The LA-based World Ballet Company seeks to share the art with everyone, in part by performing in cities with less access to ballet. The festival takes place at the First Interstate Center for the Arts June 14-16, and tickets are on sale at ticketswest.com. (SUMMER SANDSTROM)

HOARDING AMMO

While he'll always be a Zags legend, injuries derailed the NBA career of ADAM MORRISON. But in the digital realm, NBA 2K24 players can now play out Ammo's best case scenario. Developers just added a set of "Rewritten" players to the video game's MyTeam mode — where players collect cards of players, then play with them in on-court games — highlighting guys who had "What If" careers, like Greg Oden and Grant Hill. The reward for collecting all the cards in the set is a Pink Diamond Adam Morrison card with an eye-popping 96 rating, making him one of the best players in the entire game currently. With how the current Gonzaga squad shot in non-conference play, making it rain with digital Morrison sounds like a much needed fun reprieve. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Jan. 26.

THE SMILE, WALL OF EYES It's pretty clear Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood are having a blast with their smaller-scale side project, now releasing their second LP less than two years after the band's debut.

ALKALINE TRIO, BLOOD, HAIR, AND EYEBALLS



The macabre maestros of pop punk maestros look to prove they're still able to provide a bloody good time on the band's first new LP in six years.

MATT MITCHEL MUSIC CO., OBVIOUS EUPHORIA

The Spokane singer-songwriter rounds up another collection of folksy odes about everything from the hardscrabble country music life to love and the troubles of folks at the Second and Division intersection. (SETH SOMMERFELD)