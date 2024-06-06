Seattle gains a sculpture by the late Spokane artist Harold Balazs, Medical Lake baseball field gets an update; Plus, new music

BALAZS IN THE WEST

Seattle Center recently gained a new piece of public art with a style that's instantly recognizable by most locals. On June 3, a 6-foot-tall bronze sculpture called "Walk Around Thing" by the late Spokane artist

was unveiled in the walkway between the Space Needle and Chihuly Garden and Glass. Noted work by Balazs in the Spokane area includes the Rotary Fountain in Riverfront Park and the "Lantern" sculpture behind the First Interstate Center for the Arts. The new-to-Seattle piece was chosen because it can be viewed and engaged with from multiple perspectives, a signature aspect of Balazs' work. (MADISON PEARSON)

FIELD OF DREAMS

On May 23, Spokane Indians grounds crew and front office staff, alongside volunteers from Les Schwab Tires, spent their day restoring Medical Lake High School's baseball field as part of the team's Community Fields Project. While the field wasn't impacted by last summer's devastating Gray Fire, which burned more than 10,000 acres and 259 structures, the field needed some TLC after several years without any improvements. "It couldn't be better for Medical Lake," said Otto Klein, the team's senior vice president. "Look what they've been through." The restoration included rebuilding the pitcher's mound, sanding and repainting the bleachers, applying Turface sports field conditioner to the infield, and several other improvements. (MADISON PEARSON)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on June 7.

CHARLI XCX, BRAT

Pop's queen of aggressive, electro club bangers is back to make the dance floor super sensual (to the point of being kinda scary) once again.

PEDRO THE LION, SANTA CRUZ

Beloved Seattle indie singer-songwriter David Bazan continues his series of memoiristic albums about his youth with a collection of songs covering the raw emotional messiness of his teenage years.

BON JOVI, FOREVER

After 40+ years of rocking, Bon Jovi is still livin' on a prayer. (Though hopefully the band is more than halfway there by this point. If not? Get a map, my dudes.) (SETH SOMMERFELD)