Bo the goat announced as Spokane Interstate Fair mascot, Lilac City Records accepting submissions; Plus, new music

THE LITERAL GOAT

We love our adorable, fuzzy friends here at the Inlander. So, when Bo from Dalkena Highlands farm was announced as this year's Spokane Interstate Fair mascot, we were sharing photos and exchanging "awws" back and forth almost immediately. Hailing from the same farm as last year's live fair mascot, Cedar the Highland cow, Bo is a Nigerian dwarf goat, making him small in stature but not in personality. His long, flowing beard and spunky attitude are impossible not to love. The public has a chance to meet Bo and his owners, Derek and Honey Smith, at the fair Sept. 6-15. It's gonna be un-baaa-lieveable. (MADISON PEARSON)

LOCAL LISTENING LIBRARY

Spokane Public Library continues to musically push against the stereotype of library quietness. In addition to having a recording studio and hosting concerts at its Central branch, the city library's local music streaming platform — Lilac City Records — is accepting submissions. Local acts can submit their albums for consideration through August at records.lilaccitylocal.com. If selected, musicians can get paid $200 for licensing their tunes while retaining full copyright. Library cardholders can also visit the website anytime to access and download local albums to more fully grasp the Spokane sound. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on June 21.

GRACIE ABRAMS, THE SECRET OF US

After opening up dates on The Eras Tour, the pop singer-songwriter landed a collab with Ms. Swift ("Us") on her new album.

KITTIE, FIRE

The Canadian female metal quartet return with more throat-shredding heaviness and melodic choruses.

POND, STUNG!

There's extra jubilation to be found on the Aussie psycho rock band's 10th album, as it's the group's first double LP. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

