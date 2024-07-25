Films from 1999 at the Garland, Spokane Tribe Resort & Casino expands; plus, new music!

Among film nerds there's an ever-going debate about the greatest year in movies of all time. And when the topic comes up, 1999 is always part of the discussion. Find out why by checking out the Garland Theater's "Party Like It's 1999" film series highlighting just a small sample of the best from that lauded year. After kicking off earlier this month with screenings of The Matrix and Fight Club, the upcoming slate features Office Space (July 26-28), 10 Things I Hate About You (Aug. 2-4), The Sixth Sense (Aug. 9-11), The Mummy (Aug. 16-18), and Life (Aug. 30-Sept 1). That's loads of summer popcorn munching goodness without the fear of Y2K destroying society! (SETH SOMMERFELD)

UPPING THE ANTE

It's been a newsy few weeks for Spokane Tribe Resort & Casino. After making waves by opening its Spokane Live venue last year, the Airway Heights outpost continued its expansion on July 12 with the opening of its new 175-room hotel, complete with a pool and spa. The casino also just announced a partnership with the famed Laugh Factory comedy club to bring more stand-up shows to Spokane Live. That branded partnership kicks off with a performance by Greg Morton on Aug. 15. It's a safe bet to say the tribal-owned gaming complex is going all-in on becoming more of a getaway destination. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on July 26.

ICE SPICE, Y2K!

If you need an indication of how much the music industry has shifted, Ice Spice became a megastar rapper without ever releasing an LP. Y2K! is her debut full-length album.

MAITA, WANT

The Portland indie standout returns with more heart-wrenching poeticism and subtly cunning rock instrumentation.

GHOST, RITE HERE RITE NOW

The theatrically gothic Swedish hard rock band's latest album is the soundtrack for the group's recently released hybrid narrative/concert film of the same name. (SETH SOMMERFELD)