Brad Lauer named chief of Spokane Chiefs, The Chameleon introduces all-ages venue; Plus, new music!

THE CHIEFS' NEW CHIEF

When the Spokane Chiefs return to the ice this season, a new face will be guiding the team. Well... sort of a new face. After the team dismissed head coach Ryan Smith in May, the organization has tapped Brad Lauer (pictured) to be the new man in charge. Laurer is certainly no newbie to the Western Hockey League. He led the Edmonton Oil Kings to the Ed Chynoweth Cup in the 2021-22 season, and no coach in league history has a higher winning percentage (.742). After spending the last two seasons as an assistant coach for the NHL's Winnipeg Jets, he looks to bring his winning ways to the Lilac City. Considering the Chiefs haven't won a playoff game since the 2018-19 campaign, the injection of a winning mindset is just what the franchise needs. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

RAGE AT ANY AGE

Spokane's newest music venue, The Chameleon, has been going strong for half a year now after taking over the former Lucky You Lounge spot. Since opening in February, the venue has hosted lots of local bands as well as stellar groups from around the country. Until recently, however, the Chameleon was a strictly 21+ venue. That changed in July when an all-ages downstairs area called the Jaguar Room hosted its first event. The space is a perfect way for the younger crowd to enjoy the new establishment and see what the music scene has to offer. (The Chameleon's main floor remains 21+.) Check out the Jaguar Room next on Saturday, Aug. 10, when Spokane bands Not For Nothing and Hell Motel perform with Seattle group The Requisite. (MADISON PEARSON)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Aug. 2.

X, SMOKE & FICTION

The legendary L.A. punk band proves they still have a cutting edge, releasing this final album before its farewell tour (which stops at the Knitting Factory on Aug. 23).

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS, AGHORI MHORI MEI

Speaking of rock vets heading to town soon (Sept. 24 at Northern Quest), Billy Corgan has expressed wanting to "go home again" to the feel of his band's '90s peak with this latest LP.

CHRYSTABELL & DAVID LYNCH, CELLOPHANE MEMORIES

Fittingly, the famed director's frequent musical collaborations with singer Chrystabell feel in line with his visual style: strange synth-y soundbaths that aurally wash over listeners while leaving them searching for meaning. (SETH SOMMERFELD)