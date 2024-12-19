Three authors to headline Get Lit! Festival in 2025, future of football at University of Idaho uncertain after head coach Jason Eck resigns, and Spokane artist Dylan Lipsker expands downtown

A LIT TRIO

What's better than one amazing author sharing their words with the world? That's right —

amazing authors sharing their words with the world! Last month, Get Lit! Festival, Eastern Washington University's annual literary festival, announced a trio of headliners for the 2025 iteration of the event. The event typically has a single headlining author, so this is a real treat for the Inland Northwest literary community. Authors Maggie Smith, Li-Young Lee and Danez Smith will all be in attendance for the event, happening April 10-13, 2025, to discuss their poetry and other writings with an excited crowd of Inland Northwest writers and bookworms. Learn more at

. (MADISON PEARSON)

ECK SAYS BYE-DAHO TO IDAHO

Head coach Jason Eck reviving Idaho's football program and taking the Vandals to the FCS Playoffs in his first three years on the job was a borderline miraculous feat. But following UI's rough 52-19 loss to No. 1 Montana State in last Friday's quarterfinal game, the Vandals are going to need to find a new man to run the show. On Saturday, Eck resigned in order to take the head coaching job at FBS New Mexico. The Vandals have also already seen star wide receiver Jordan Dwyer, starting quarterback Jack Layne, and All-Big Sky Conference defenders Dallas Afalava and Dwayne McDougle enter the transfer portal, with more players sure to follow. While Idaho has reached new highs on the gridiron these past few years, UI's football future is suddenly murky on the Palouse. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

ART EXPANSION

Earlier this month, Spokane artist Dylan Lipsker celebrated First Friday by welcoming guests for the grand opening of his newest endeavor: Big City Art Gallery. The gallery at 1107 W. First Ave. is his second in Spokane in as many years and will operate as the primary place his striking glass art will be shown. The new space, which sits between Lucky Leaf Co. and Hotel Indigo, is about twice the size of his first gallery, allowing Lipsker to move away from the wall-to-wall coverage that was necessary in those cramped quarters. Now, the space he already operates at 164 S. Washington St., Big City Art Studio & Gallery, will be maintained as a studio space. (COLTON RASANEN) ♦