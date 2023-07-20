Pet photo contest, vegan bakery returns; plus, new music!

VOTE RIGHT MEOW!

Exercise your democratic right and make sure your voice is heard, not only in the upcoming local primary election, but for another important matter: the Inlander's COVER PET PHOTO CONTEST! Voting is live through midnight on Sunday, July 23, at pets.inlander.com. After receiving hundreds of adorable and heartwarming submissions from community members last month, our judges were put to the very tough task of picking just five finalists in each of 15 categories. From Sweet Seniors to Rescue Rascals, and the coveted Best in Show — the winner of which will be on the cover! — finalists' photos and stories are sure to soften even the hardest of hearts. Then, pick up our Aug. 10 Pet Issue. (CHEY SCOTT)

BOOTS IS BACK

After a slightly dramatic exit from its longtime home on West Main Avenue late last year, vegan cafe BOOTS BAKERY & LOUNGE'S future was unknown. While finalizing plans for a new permanent location inside the Saranac Commons — just across the street from Boots' old digs — owner Alison Collins moved food production to a commercial kitchen inside the Thrive Center, a former hotel now used for transitional refugee housing. Although it took a little longer than envisioned to restart Boots' daily operations inside the Commons, the bakery at last reopened to the public last week, and is reported to have sold out of food well before closing time for several days, thanks to an outpouring of support. Boots is open Mon-Sat from 7 am-7 pm, Sun from 7 am-5 pm. (CHEY SCOTT)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on July 21.

BARBIE: THE ALBUM. Fittingly the new summer blockbuster features a stacked fem soundtrack which includes Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and more.

BLUR, THE BALLAD OF DARREN. Damon Albarn takes a break from playing cartoons with Gorillaz to reunite his standout Britpop group for its first LP in eight years. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

GRETA VAN FLEET, STARCATCHER. The young Michigander rock titans take on a raw, psychedelic tone for Starcatcher, straying away from the classic rock sound that defined the band's early albums. (MADISON PEARSON)