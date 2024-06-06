How Spokane Pride strives to make its acceptance even more accessible

By

click to enlarge How Spokane Pride strives to make its acceptance even more accessible
Young Kwak photo
Spokane Pride welcomes all.

Spokane Pride's best ability? Accessibility.

This year mobility improvement has been a focus for organizers, since Riverfront Park's grassy areas can be difficult for folks who use canes, walkers or wheelchairs to navigate (including Spokane Pride Vice President Julia Payne). Additionally, viewing the Pavilion stage can be a frustration for those who can't climb up onto the grassy knolls overlooking it.

To counteract this, Spokane Pride has purchased a bunch of heavy duty mat platforms (typically used in construction) to give ADA seating directly in front of the main stage an unobstructed view. There will be a similar ADA seating at the top of the park's Clock Tower Meadow. Booth placement this year was also rethought to provide asphalt access to as many as possible, with more mats used to create paths to booths set up on grass.

"It's also in recognition of the fact that we are thankfully in a place where we have an aging part of our community that previously perhaps we didn't have," Payne says. "We want to make sure that they still feel welcome at the event that is celebrating all of the hard work that they did."

Pride is also launching an "accessibili-buddy" program. Volunteers are on hand to help those with special needs (sensory, communication or mobility issues; blind or deaf) navigate the festivities by communicating with vendors, carrying items to hard-to-reach places or even standing in food truck lines.

Prior accessibility measures at Pride will remain, including the Shriners-run shuttles from parking areas to the outskirts of the park, ASL translators and two sensory zones on site.

"If anybody has accessibility needs that we aren't addressing, please use our website and use the survey link and let us know," Payne says. "Because we can't promise that we will meet every need, but we can promise that we'll try."♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Pride for All"

Tags

The Spokane Falls Sisters are the city's newest queer nuns, bringing a chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to Eastern Washington

By Eliza Billingham

The Spokane Falls Sisters are the city's newest queer nuns, bringing a chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to Eastern Washington

Original Dempsey's diva Miss Mylar Black hosts a reunion show for Spokane Pride

By Azaria Podplesky

Original Dempsey's diva Miss Mylar Black hosts a reunion show for Spokane Pride

Regional, rural Pride celebrations show that LGBTQ+ life is thriving outside of big cities

By Madison Pearson

Regional, rural Pride celebrations show that LGBTQ+ life is thriving outside of big cities

Q&A: North Idaho Pride Alliance director Sarah Lynch reflects on progress made and lost for the region's LGBTQ+ community

By Colton Rasanen

Q&A: North Idaho Pride Alliance director Sarah Lynch reflects on progress made and lost for the region's LGBTQ+ community
More »

Local and regional artists reflect on a landscape theme in summer exhibition at Gonzaga's Jundt Art Museum

By Carrie Scozzaro

Local and regional artists reflect on a landscape theme in summer exhibition at Gonzaga's Jundt Art Museum

Remembering Larry O'Neal, a joyful connector in Spokane's arts scene

By Melissa Huggins

Remembering Larry O'Neal, a joyful connector in Spokane's arts scene

In new memoir Mettlework, Portland writer Jessica E. Johnson reflects on a childhood shaped by the region's mining industry

By E.J. Iannelli

In new memoir Mettlework, Portland writer Jessica E. Johnson reflects on a childhood shaped by the region's mining industry

Seattle gains a sculpture by the late Spokane artist Harold Balazs, Medical Lake baseball field gets an update; Plus, new music

Seattle gains a sculpture by the late Spokane artist Harold Balazs, Medical Lake baseball field gets an update; Plus, new music
More »

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden

By Jonathan Potter

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden
More Arts & Culture
All Culture
Foray for the Arts: Celebrating Pride

Foray for the Arts: Celebrating Pride @ Grant Park

Fri., June 7, 6-9 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Seth Sommerfeld

Seth Sommerfeld is the Music Editor for The Inlander, and an alumnus of Gonzaga University and Syracuse University. He has written for The Washington Post, Rolling Stone, Fox Sports, SPIN, Collider, and many other outlets. He also hosts the podcast, Everyone is Wrong...

Digital Edition

  • June 6-12, 2024

Special Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation