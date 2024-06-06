The Pride Issue

Between the anti-queer legislation that has exploded across the country in the past few years and more recent displays of hate locally, like the group of vandals who set a downtown Spokane rainbow crosswalk on fire, it's more important than ever for the Inland Northwest's LGBTQ+ community to understand where they've come from. Which is why we decided to focus some of this year's Pride Issue coverage on these often overlooked moments of history.

In this section, learn about Spokane Pride's new efforts to document the region's queer history, as well as the queer history being made as rural communities across the Inland Northwest host their first-ever Pride events. Also find a story about the lasting legacy of one of the region's most iconic drag queens, and how a group of queer nuns hope to leave their own mark.

We know we can't cover it all, but we hope this peek into the region's LGBTQ+ community propels you into a world of multifaceted stories that are just waiting for a captive audience.

— COLTON RASANEN Pride Issue editor

An ongoing project aims to showcase untold stories of the Inland Northwest's LGBTQ+ community

By Colton Rasanen

Q&A: North Idaho Pride Alliance director Sarah Lynch reflects on progress made and lost for the region's LGBTQ+ community

By Colton Rasanen

NEWS BRIEFS: Spokane questions the cost of our regional 911 center

NEWS BRIEFS: The crisis in overdoses is heard at City Hall

By Inlander Staff

Local and regional artists reflect on a landscape theme in summer exhibition at Gonzaga's Jundt Art Museum

By Carrie Scozzaro

Remembering Larry O'Neal, a joyful connector in Spokane's arts scene

By Melissa Huggins

In new memoir Mettlework, Portland writer Jessica E. Johnson reflects on a childhood shaped by the region's mining industry

By E.J. Iannelli

Seattle gains a sculpture by the late Spokane artist Harold Balazs, Medical Lake baseball field gets an update; Plus, new music

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden

By Jonathan Potter

Echoes of Expo

Echoes of Expo @ Riverfront Park

Through July 7

