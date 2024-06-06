The Pride Issue

click to enlarge Ali Blackwood illustration

B etween the anti-queer legislation that has exploded across the country in the past few years and more recent displays of hate locally, like the group of vandals who set a downtown Spokane rainbow crosswalk on fire, it's more important than ever for the Inland Northwest's LGBTQ+ community to understand where they've come from. Which is why we decided to focus some of this year's Pride Issue coverage on these often overlooked moments of history.



In this section, learn about Spokane Pride's new efforts to document the region's queer history, as well as the queer history being made as rural communities across the Inland Northwest host their first-ever Pride events. Also find a story about the lasting legacy of one of the region's most iconic drag queens, and how a group of queer nuns hope to leave their own mark.

We know we can't cover it all, but we hope this peek into the region's LGBTQ+ community propels you into a world of multifaceted stories that are just waiting for a captive audience.

— COLTON RASANEN Pride Issue editor