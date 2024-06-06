Regional, rural Pride celebrations show that LGBTQ+ life is thriving outside of big cities

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Scenes from a past Spokane Pride Parade and Festival. The big event returns on June 8, but many other communities are hosting events through the month.

As June arrives, rainbow flags flutter in the wind alongside the stars and stripes and crowds spill onto city streets to celebrate Pride month.

Bobby Wire-Roberson has seen his fair share of epic and joyful Pride celebrations, having helped organize such community events in Denver and Colorado Springs before moving to Coeur d'Alene 11 years ago. In that time, more and more small towns in America have also begun hosting Pride celebrations to increase visibility of and celebrate their LGBTQ+ residents.

Wire-Roberson had a hand in organizing Coeur d'Alene's first-ever Pride celebration in 2016 and the nearby Silver Valley's in 2022. Now, he's involved in Bonners Ferry, Idaho's first pride event, happening June 21 through 23 at the Pearl Theater.

In 2022 during Coeur d'Alene's Pride in the Park celebration, Wire-Roberson was in the middle of a performance as his drag queen persona, Victoria Sumerz St. James, when 31 men associated with the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front attempted to riot in the park.

"My whole thought on Idaho is that there needs to be Pride everywhere," he says. "LGBTQIA+ people are living everywhere. They need to know that they are loved."

Just as the Silver Valley Pride event in Wallace, Idaho, and Lincoln County Pride in Libby, Montana, provide the Inland Northwest's outlying communities with colorful celebrations, Bonners Ferry residents seek to make Pride an annual celebration as well.

As Bonners Ferry Pride's outreach director, entertainment coordinator and security coordinator, Wire-Roberson has been working the past four months to ensure the celebration goes smoothly.

"It started as a conversation piece, and it moved really quickly into a full-force committee," he says.

A Friday kickoff celebration at 6 pm features keynote speaker Cristal Blue Sapphire, a Boise-area drag queen, followed by a dance party. Saturday's schedule is packed with music, entertainment, drag performances and poetry readings that are all family-friendly from 10 am to 6 pm. Once the clock strikes 8 pm, an 18+ after party begins. After a long night of celebration, Pride-goers can chill out with an LGBTQ+ movie marathon on Sunday.

The entirety of the three-day event is happening inside the Pearl Theater. Having the Pride celebration in a "safe and enclosed space" was important, Wire-Roberson says. A private security firm will also be present, and the celebration is ticketed with all proceeds supporting Bonners Ferry's next Pride. Wire-Roberson hopes these measures deter protesters and prevent any potentially dangerous situations.

Despite recent legislation targeting LGBTQ+ Idahoans (like House Bill 71, which prevents transgender minors from accessing gender-affirming care) and a negative response from some Bonners Ferry community members, organizers seek to make the town's inaugural Pride celebration positive, inclusive and safe for all.

"This is going to be a great event," Wire-Roberson says. "We've had a lot of negativity, but you can expect that for somewhere as deep as Bonners Ferry. But the outcry of love has been more than the disruption of hate." ♦





2024 PRIDE EVENTS

Let's Talk About Pride

Thu, June 6 from 5:30-7:30 pm

The Boxcar Room, aclu-wa.org

Spokane Queer Art Walk

Fri, June 7, times vary

Various locations, spokanearts.org

Foray for the Arts: Celebrating Pride

Fri, June 7 from 6-9 pm

Grant Park, Spokane instagram.com/foray4thearts

Friday Night Fever

Fri, June 7 from 7-10 pm

Davenport Grand Hotel spokanepride.org

Latinx Pride

Fri, June 7 from 7 pm-2 am

nYne Bar & Bistro, nynebar.com

Spokane Pride Parade & Festival

Sat, June 8 from noon-7 pm

Riverfront Park, spokanepride.org

Mini Dempsey's Brass Rail Reunion Show

Sat, June 8 from 6:30-8:30 pm

Riverfront Park, spokanepride.org

Family Pride Celebration

Sun, June 9 from 1-3 pm

Central Library, spokanelibrary.org

CDA4Pride Tie-Dye Party

Sat, June 15 from 10 am-1 pm

Human Rights Education Institute nipridealliance.com

Pride Storytime

Sat, June 15 at 11 am

Auntie's Bookstore auntiesbooks.com

Globe pride cruise

Sat, June 15 from 1:30-4:30 pm

Lake Coeur d'Alene facebook.com/globespokane

Bonners Ferry Pride

June 21-23

The Pearl Theater thehistoricpearltheater.org

Queer Prom

Sat, June 22 at 8 pm

The Chameleon chameleonspokane.com

Pride Bar Crawl

Sat, June 22 from 4 pm-midnight

The Globe Nightclub facebook.com/globespokane

Shibari N Flow Pride

Thu, June 27 at 7 pm

The Chameleon chameleonspokane.com

CDA4Pride Pride on the Runway

Fri, June 28, 6-8 pm

Mik's, nipridealliance.com

Pride in Perry

Sat, June 29 from noon-5 pm

South Perry District odysseyyouth.org/pride-in-perry

Sandpoint Pride

July 13-14

Granary District, sandpointpride.com

Palouse Pride

Aug. 22-25

Moscow, inlandoasis.org