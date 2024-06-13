I SAW YOU



Mr. B, I can feel you right next to me some nights. Your energy is intoxicating. I feel your breath in sync with mine. I have awakened. I love you and I am sorry for the s@#$ that happened back there. Let's shut the door on the past and open the door to our future...For now, I will see you in my dreams. And the answer is "Yes" to your question.

BLACK MUSTANG AND TSWIFT 06/05: Driving down Appleway in Spokane Valley, we drove side by side sharing glances and smiles. You were in a black Mustang and blasting T. Swift "Cruel Summer!" Haha! Went our separate ways when I turned and even exchanged a heart with our hands. You were tatted to the nines! Hope I find you :)

ROCKET (MARKET) MAN: You: great smile, beautiful black lab mix. Me: golden retriever owner. We exchanged a couple of words at the Rocket Market concert a couple of Saturdays ago, and just a nod of acknowledgement this last Saturday as you stopped by to pick up some groceries. Want to enjoy the concert together on purpose sometime?



YOU SAW ME

You saw me, or rather my beat up old car, nearly mow you down in the crosswalk between the Opera House and Riverfront Park shortly after the Pride Parade and said something I absolutely deserved without even raising your voice. Entirely MY BAD! I was way too distracted and deserved far worse, thank you for paying attention and returning mine to the road. Pride people, I see and appreciate you!

CHEERS

Cheers to all the others cheerers in this section, from issues past, present, and future! Thanks for spreading cheer for all to hear; you are a dear because your cheers are here! Spreading your joy is best, huzzah for this section and its authors, to you I say "Cheers!"

VETERANS HELPING SPOKANIMAL: I just want to thank all the veterans at the Fairchild exchange for helping out Spokanimal and a food drive. They're really in need of food. Now they had gotten to a point they were going to do a food bank to feed the animals that are there? So I wanna thank the airmen and the staff at the exchange at Fairchild Air Force Base. Thank you so much for helping Spokanimal and that the word be known. Have a blessed day.

KEEPING IT GOLDEN: Cheers to Golden Rule Brake off Francis Avenue for the marquee quotes that have me laughing out loud every day. Your witty sign is the perfect day break for my drive home and I appreciate the good humor, keep up the great work!

LESS IS MORE: Cheers to the Parks Department for blocking auto traffic flow in Manito Park on the road between the park bench and the perennial garden. I witnessed (before they implemented it) many people noisily speeding through there and parking all along the south side of the road greatly reducing the egress of an already narrow road. This is not to mention the poor folks biking or walking there who are nearly run over. And "almost" best of all, the noise reduction, OMG. It's actually an almost peaceful place now like a park is supposed to be. Whoever is responsible for this real change for the better deserves a medal. Many Thanks!

BINGO BUILDS COMMUNITY: Meeting House Perry District team: You are doing an amazing job of welcoming neighbors, creating a space for people to be recognized and known, no matter the time of day. The new bingo series on Fridays are so simple and so fun. It makes me happy to know I will see familiar faces when I come by for some great music and a place to work, or for drinks and snacks at the end of the week. Thanks for trying new things and for remaining easily my favorite coffee shop in town. <3



JEERS

How does it feel to be a "flying monkey"? Literally...or figuratively. When you realize you're complicit, perhaps you'll back out of that journey. Perhaps when it happens to you, a loved one, or the worst, your child, you'll know the pain you in which you participate. I hope you learn, and are innocent. Karma's a b*&^#, especially when you are. Come back down to Earth where the turbulence is real. Learn. You're not more popular because of your position in the game. When it happens to you....

WHAT'S WRONG WITH PEOPLE? I live near Logan Peace Park where, unfortunately, a great many homeless people congregate. My iris are especially beautiful this year and were in full bloom in my front yard. Last night (June 5) a couple of these morons tore them all out and stomped on them. These are the people we're supposed to feel sorry for and bankroll with our tax dollars. I think enough is enough.

RE: RE: DEADBEAT CITY: Oh my, it seems my comments pointing out the entitlement and classist mentalities in our fair city, and the jeers section of the Inlander, have offended some of you. For this I offer my apologies. What I meant to do was offend all of you. :)

DEAR BAG LADY: RCA 70A.530 does, in fact, legally require retailers to charge at least $0.08 for plastic and large paper bags. Sorry if that's inconvenient for you, but the law is the law. Sounds like a retailer wasn't interested in being the sounding board for your venting — and who can blame them? They didn't decide the law. They didn't choose to be the ones required to enforce it. They have no more power than you to change it. I'm reminded of the MAGA Karens who we all saw on social media screaming at waitstaff and cashiers about having to wear a mask during the pandemic. Why is it that the general public thinks it's OK to treat these people so poorly? Is it because they're paid less than you? Or maybe just because they're a captive audience and no one else will listen to your horsesh*t. If you don't like the law, lobby your state representatives — the people with the power to change the rules — or start an initiative petition. Leave retailers alone!

RE: "PRIDE" CROSSWALK: The downtown pavement painting was supposed to denote "inclusiveness," but as a straight white male I feel particularly EXCLUDED. How would a gay person react to a business with a "Heterosexual Pride" sign in the window? And if the city can "celebrate" a small segment of the population's lifestyle, why not have a Christian crosswalk? A Patriot crosswalk? Or even a Confederate flag crosswalk? Although I don't suppose the latter would be "tolerated" by the "tolerant and inclusive" Left, and any vandalism would be lauded.

TO THE LENDERS AND CREDIT CARD COMPANIES... ...who wouldn't even give me the time of day to get consolidation to pay down my debt or give me a balance transfer, despite a 658 score and everything always paid on time. Guess what? $8,000 in debt paid off in a year WITHOUT YOUR HELP. I am now DEBT FREE!!! Because you said no, you missed out on me referring friends & family to you; you missed out on me paying YOU the interest. Now you will never see a cent from me. Your loss, my gain. Guess what? I'm flying FIRST CLASS, too and USING MY OWN $!!! And now CHEERS to all my friends and family who understood why I couldn't do extra at Christmas or take extra vacations. You stood by me as I reached my goal of being debt free. So for all your understanding, please meet me where the cliff meets the sea.

RE: LICENSE PLATE: Jeers To the person who wrote the idiotic excuse for not having current license tabs citing the need to pay for rent and food instead and referring to the original writer as "entitled," wow do you ever need a lesson in citizenship. To drive a car, you have to pay for a car license for that vehicle. Duh! Spokane is quite generous. If you need food, go to a shelter and get some. If you need help paying rent, go get it. There are also numerous organizations around town that give food away (paid for by "entitled" people) and state and federal subsidies. There are so many ways of getting "free" resources in this state that the idea of a person not being able to pay for really cheap tabs for several years in a row is ridiculous. Spokane is way too lenient about that. The orginal deadbeat city writer is correct. You are definitely not!! Dumb.

CONSTANTLY CONSTRUCTING: Hey "neighbors" who constantly do loud construction tasks on nights and weekends in the alley between 7th and 8th Ave. You are the absolute worst and are ruining our lives. We can't even be inside our home with earplugs and noise blocking headphones because of your constant loud construction that echos through the alley. Please stop so we can enjoy our summer, for once. Or move. You fully suck and we all hate you.

6/10 AT 11:30 AM: You dumped your son off his bike and left him in the middle of both I Street and Heroy Ave. My first impression of you leads me to believe you, sir, should NOT be reproducing. Does his mother know you do things like that? I hope she leaves you! Not my business, you say? Then don't make it my business by putting my daughter and I in the position of potentially having to see your little boy get killed. ♦