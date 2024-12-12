I SAW YOU

: Bill on the Hill. Saw you, solo-ing, recently. Heard it's a little bumpy up there. A lot. Hit me up to catch me up. Ran into your Ex., your XXX, and your former. Not a peep. Winter Blues, now? You know my vector.

LOST YOUR BLUETOOTH HEADSET: Given the hood I can imagine that you have to have your head on a swivel at all times where I found the item of subject, not necessarily a Rolex kind of keeper, but it is unique enough for me to get a feeling it has value beyond that of mere man.

FORGOTTEN NOODLES: I ran to bring you your leftovers that you had forgotten at the noodle restaurant. But the thing I forgot was to ask for your number — your blonde hair and easy smile had me distracted for my whole meal! Want to go there together sometime? [email protected]

JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE: You sold me your wife's ticket to the show! Incredible seat — didn't get a chance to pay you for it. I gave you my number but didn't get yours. I believe your name was Marty. Would love to settle up. It was a great show, and I really needed that infusion of life music.

HOLIDAY HUNK: I first spotted you sipping on a martini at the new bar in the Davenport. Later, our eyes met while walking around looking at the Christmas trees upstairs. You have a beard, dark hair and mesmerizing brown eyes. You also had a slight limp... perhaps from being tired from running through my mind? I was the blonde with a maroon sweater and eyes only for you. Meet me at the bar same time next week?

WALMART ON SPRAGUE 12/8 1 PM: I saw you putting your cart away while I was driving through the parking lot. When you turned around to return to your car, I smiled at you. You smiled back in more of a reciprocal gesture, but when I looked in the rearview mirror you were cheesing pretty hard. I find you really attractive, so if you're single and can describe more details from our run-in, get back to me!



CHEERS

WITH YOU: Plymouth Congregational Church: WE STAND WITH YOU!!....With Israel! As stated, here, previously, Palestine is responsible for their own freedom. When they STOP teaching their children to hate, they can start knowing peace. ONLY then. Keep standing P.C.C. We are with you, always. Let's never forget who started this horrific fight. Hamas.

RE: RE: WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE US TO DO? (Regarding the unhoused in downtown Spokane). Thank you for responding to my question about how the individual citizen of Spokane can help you. I definitely see all of you as my fellow human and I care deeply for you. I am looking for a more detailed description of what you want me to do for you in your predicament. Am I supposed to hand out money to you, invite you into my home to live with me, give you a car, take you out for meals or what specifically?

WESTWOOD NATURAL AREA: I want to thank our city council and I want to thank this community for showing up for conservation. I have seen a large group of people organize in a short amount of time and show up for this fight. I also appreciate the people who have known and who have been fighting this for a while now. The activists, conservationists and community members who are fighting to preserve this natural space for public recreation have not been dissuaded by slick speeches or attempts to use our housing crisis against us. This isn't the type of housing that will help the poor or working class in Spokane. These will be $500,000 units on the edge of town. Away from services, hospitals, jobs, schools, bus routes etc. If you're reading this please look at friendsofwestwood.org.

HOLIDAY ARTIST STUDIO TOUR: Cheers to the MAC for a great Holiday Artist Studio tour. It was well organized and fun. We really enjoyed meeting the artists, seeing where they create such beautiful work, and learning a little about the process. Patsy Clark's Mansion was the perfect spot to end the day. Thank you all who helped in this event.



JEERS

WHAT'S HOMELESS POPULATION WANT US TO DO? House them. SROs (single room occupancies) are a great model for rehousing. Here I'd suggest private bathrooms. You could share a kitchen with 10 or 12, I would imagine. As 75% are from the Inland Empire, counseling individually about adjusting to sharing a room would help a lot. We haven't had to share a bedroom up this way before. By housing a person you create a choice for them to "earn trust" or damage property and suffer consequences. Homelessness, a disability like any other, requires supplementary assistance.

WHEN THE ROADS ARE SLICK THIS WINTER: and you're wondering where the plows are, call Lisa Brown and Street Department Director Clint Harris who have elected to not send plow crews out or send limited crews out to de-ice or sand the roads. They don't actually want to make the roads safe, they just want you to think they've tried. Crews have often wondered why they're not out working slick roads when needed. It's time to let experience navigate our city departments.

GET A CLUE AND GET SOME MANNERS: What is wrong with people? A loved one with health issues has several times recently had people say something to him that is so insulting. Today it was a stranger in the Valley mall who said she'd rather hear Arlo Guthrie than Christmas music and quipped, "I knew by your age that you'd know who he was." Another had said "You're about 70, right?" NO, he's not! Already he feels bad enough for what he's dealing with. Way to ruin someone's day/week/month. How rude!

C.O.P.S ? Hearing the continuing conversation about funding C.O.P.S. I have no problem funding some of these programs, but I think some reconstruction could help, especially with some of the senior security personnel (especially the ones from the pilot program). I think some of them need to be evaluated. I have an issue with funding these, without holding them responsible for their actions of being disrespectful, rude, and targeting residents. I don't agree with giving these funds to continue this treatment to residents.

SOCIAL SECURITY INCREASE FOR 2025: Just received notice of my increase, which amounted to $12 with an increase of $10 for Medicare. So I have $2 extra to spend each month. Which won't buy a pound of hamburger at $9 or a can of Progresso soup at $4.49...I guess our politicians continue to eat mice. From the looks of most of them I think they need to consider weight watchers. I'll continue to eat one meal a day and drink lots of water. Merry Christmas.

UNBEARABLE: Since April, Bear Lake county park off HWY 2 has been closed to the public for renovations. Based on the renderings, these improvements look really nice. But what's taking so long? The signage says the park is to be closed until Nov. 1. How about an update, Spokane County?

THE COUPLE WITH THE BABY: at the 9:30 pm Interstellar showing on Dec. 6, Row C. What are you doing? Seriously, who wakes up one day and thinks, "You know what little Timmy needs? A 3-hour sci-fi epic at ear-splitting volume... at bedtime!" Newsflash: babies don't love Christopher Nolan films. They're not sitting there going, "Wow, the wormhole visuals are stunning!" No, they're screaming because it's too loud, too bright, and — oh yeah — they're babies! And let's talk about us, the audience. We're here for a mind-bending journey through space and time, not a front-row seat to Baby's First Meltdown. It's like bringing a chainsaw to a library — it just doesn't fit! Did you think the crying would just blend into the Hans Zimmer score? Spoiler: It didn't. Next time, maybe consider a sitter. Or stay home and stream something age-appropriate. Because dragging your overtired infant to a late-night movie is a bad decision. For everyone. Signed, Someone who actually wanted to hear the dialogue.

WHAT'S A "SPECTRUM DISORDER"? A "Spectrum Disorder" is a diagnosis that includes a range of conditions that are linked or share similar traits, or are thought to be caused by the same underlying mechanism. The spectrum may represent a range of severity, from relatively mild to relatively severe. Autism is not the only spectrum disorder. Stop saying "On the spectrum" when you don't understand what's wrong with you and go see a professional to get specific details about your condition. There's a narcissistic spectrum, a schizophrenic spectrum, personality disorder spectrums, etc. For example, the empathy quotient spectrum shows your level of psychopathy. "On the spectrum" is a vague, catch-all term for people who don't know what's going on with their mental health.That's a neurotypical slang term many of us find derogatory when people use it because there's many spectrums in psychology that aren't related to autism. ♦