I SAW YOU



Your team made it to the Jack Black tie breaker round, and you were the team representative. You're as effortlessly gorgeous as you are sharp, it seems. I didn't get a chance to say anything then, but if you're ever up for another round of trivia—or just a drink to chat about anything but Jack Black, I'd love to connect sometime. -The other brunette trivia beauty in the room.

MET YOU AT WORK LAST YEAR: Met you when I used to work at a grocery store downtown. This guy had really sick style (big goth boots, jeans. And really cool Hoodie, always with a face mask. You seemed cool when we talked briefly and I wanted to be friends but I never got a chance to get your info or anything. If you're interested in talking you should shoot me an email at [email protected]

QUANTUM FIBER SALES REP: You landed on my doorstep and captured my heart. I'm not sure how to contact you but I hope you find your way back into my life.

3 YEARS LATER STILL FALLING FOR YOU: Three years ago, you swept me off my feet—literally, since I got a concussion ice skating on our first date. Smooth start, right? But somehow, you stuck around, proving you're braver than I thought—both on the job and with me. Over the years, you've become my partner, my best friend, and, much to my dismay, my dog's favorite human. I mean, I feed her, walk her, and she still looks at you like you hung the moon. I'm so grateful for the love, laughs, and adventures we share. You're the calm to my chaos, and give me a reason to smile every day. Here's to many more years of love, laughter, and me occasionally embarrassing myself in front of you. I love you more than words—or bad skating skills—can express.

BOB? ROB? I think I misheard your name at Neato, but hopefully I can get it from you again at the Winter Formal. We can share some snacks since food is good.;)



YOU SAW ME

Fellow pedestrians, cyclists, runners, dasher-dropper-offers, hikers: It is OUR responsibility to be SEEN. PLEASE: Be reflective, lighted, neon-ed, or all. Even when it's not this dark, we are not easy to see, especially with the increased volume and pace of street/road traffic. Rainy roads complicate this, exponentially. We don't win the "race" with vehicles. Ever. WAVE your arms if you are walking a cross-walk. Fellow drivers, as the light changes, check the road. When you turn right on reds, there is likely a pedestrian crossing from your left (that you can't see given the vehicle next to you.) It's scary for all of us, and especially dangerous as everyone hurries. You don't NEED to "be there." Slow. Down! Pedestrians, NEVER believe that the driver sees you, just because you have a right of way or a signal to go. The lights are confusing, at best. A go to walk and then a stop hand? Vehicles turning as crossers are crossing. It's a mess. Be. SEEN! Take the initiative and don't presume. Wait until you have acknowledgment from a driver that you are visible!! Sincere condolences to the most recent pedestrians who've been hit, and the drivers, also. Life changes in a few seconds. Wait! It's worth your future. Be safer. Be smarter. Get there.

CHEERS

Had an interesting time on the mountain last Friday. Thought I would adjust the bindings on my rental board myself. In the process I detached the bindings from the board! Didn't find out until I was getting off of the lift. Thanks to Nate and William and everyone else on Ski Patrol and in the shop for getting me down the mountain and back out to ride in no time at all. I really appreciate it!

THANK YOU, CLINKERDAGGER PATRON! Cheers to the patron at Clinkerdagger who picked up dinner for my friends on 1/6/25! The "good samaritan" overheard another customer making awful, homophobic comments about my friends (a cute gay couple minding their own business, just trying to enjoy a nice birthday dinner!) Not only did the patron alert staff, but they even paid for the couple's meal. Kudos to you for being an ally and making it clear that bigoted and hateful speech will not be tolerated!

RE: PEOPLE VS. MEDIA: Exactly! I think the media is worsening the polarization. I have wonderful, daily interactions with my fellow citizens. We joke, smile, laugh and engage in each other's lives. The media needs to get off its pity pot and quit being so negative. How about promoting what's good about our relationships?

INDEPENDENT SURVEY: After conducting a year-long non independent survey, I have found the most effective and easiest way to upset many folks is to drive at exactly the posted speed limit, and observe safe driving behavior at all times...I was even called one of "those people"... had I been quick witted, I would of responded...oh, a law abiding citizen? Cheers!!

PETS: Cheers to our pets! Our calming fish are exciting. Parakeets. That crazy! Gecko-eyed lizard that your cousin takes everywhere he goes. The warm little puppy that you cuddle with or the cute little kitten that you so want to adopt and of course the faithful old friend who sleeps at our feet or on our laps. They give us so much in so many ways, companionship, service, health, happiness, and of course love. They deserve our best. Cheers to them all!

IT'S ABOUT THE FOLLOW-THROUGH: You can do anything with just an idea!



JEERS

The last time the U.S. bought an island from the Kingdom of Denmark it was the 133 sq. miles of the Virgin Islands. The price in 1917 was $25,000,000. However, being Danes the payment had to be in Gold Coins. We paid in $20 Double Eagles - 1,250,000 of them all minted before 1917. Greenland is 836,330 sq. miles at today's comparison that would be 1,714 metric tons of gold. We have that don't we or at least the Billionaires in the Big party have this.

DRUG HOUSE: Jeers to the drug house on N Standard. Its bad enough youre a drug house, and have little children there with a constant parade of tweekers/junkies coming and going. But its disgusting you have young pups, which you let run loose all the time. A couple weeks ago, the beautiful brindle pit pup was loose in the middle of the night. It not only got hit, but whoever hit it at high speed, then shot it. But pieces of the car trace it to a black 2011-2013 Hyundai Sonata. Hopefully this vehicle is tracked down, and just know all your neighbors are watching, and sending what is seen to SPD.

WIPE THE SNOW OFF YOUR CARS, PEOPLE!!! Jeers to the lazy jackass who left a solid brick of snow and ice on the top of their truck that came flying off on Highway 395. We were traveling in opposing directions and that brick smashed our passenger sideview mirror, causing hundreds in damage, and with no chance to find you and hold you responsible. If that brick had hit us six inches to the left, it would've shattered our front windshield and probably would've caused a giant pileup and serious injuries. Even when the snow doesn't freeze, it blows off and blinds other drivers. Take the damn 30 seconds of your life it takes to brush off your cars!!

GROSS NEGLIGENCE: Tree equity???? Are you high? Only the special folks in Spokane's city government could come up with some progressive Marxist BS like that and spend $6 million on it! How about investing that money in enforcing traffic laws, so my insurance doesn't jump another 20% next year? This is just complete mismanagement of taxpayers' money.

REGISTER THIS: Wow, you pay your registration renewal fee on time?! How nice for you, congrats! You win at life. I hate to burst your condescending bubble, but are you aware that people who are late paying their renewal fee end up paying more than the folks who pay their fee on time? If they continue to not pay then they lose their license. Don't tell me you actually believe that if everybody paid their fee that the roads over here would be fixed.. that is laughable. Can it Karen, mind your own business, nobody cares.

DEADLY DRIVERS: I live on a quiet street but frequently see cars speeding by 40 - 50 mph. A person or pet could easily lose their life by just crossing the street. I propose anyone driving twice the limit should get 30 days in jail. 50 in a 25 zone? 70 in a 35 zone? Jail time. No exceptions. Is that excessive? Ask someone who's lost a loved one to a maniac driver. ♦