Let my aged wisdom and accrued cynicism guide you, young reporter

If you're a rookie journalist trying to find your way in the world, take comfort in this: Thanks to social media, you have whole crowds of people happy to explain to you at length what Real Journalism actually is and how it just happens to support their politics.

But just in case you feel you can't always trust the partisan mob, I thought I'd share a few tips and tricks I learned along the way. Like a GameFAQs page, but for journalism.