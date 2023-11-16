River Park Square's new LEGO store, Terrain begins selling local art all year round; plus, new music!

LET'S (LE)GO!

Just in time for the holidays, River Park Square last week celebrated the grand opening of its new LEGO STORE. With street level access from Main Avenue (near the North Face and Apple), the store offers building kits, loose bricks, merch and more. LEGO "brick specialists" are on hand to help shoppers whether they're looking for an elusive piece to finish a custom build, come to create original mini-figs from a bulk table or pick up a new boxed building kit, including many that can't be found anywhere else. The new location will also host in-store events like building challenges and other activities. Hours for the LEGO store are Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 8 pm and Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm. (CHEY SCOTT)

ARTFUL ADDITION

Next time you stop into an art exhibition at Terrain Gallery, check out the newly utilized portion of its space called the TERRAIN GALLERY ANNEX. The new retail area is located in the same space as Terrain Gallery, which it previously shared with the Center for Children's Book Arts, which closed in early 2023. Now, the space will contain art from 30-plus local artists year-round for your browsing and purchasing pleasure. As of now, participating artists include watercolorist and poet Janelle Cordero, abstract painter Todd Mires, author and book artist Kathyrn Smith, and many more. The Gallery Annex is open during Terrain's regular gallery hours, Thursday through Saturday from 4 to 7 pm. Visit terrainspokane.com for more information. (MADISON PEARSON)

THIS WEEK'S PLAYLIST

Noteworthy new music arriving in stores and online on Nov. 17.

DOLLY PARTON, ROCKSTAR. The Queen of Country felt mildly guilty about being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, so she decided to craft a 30-track rock record featuring everyone from Joan Jett and Elton John to Sting and Debbie Harry.

LIL WAYNE & 2 CHAINZ, WELCOME 2 COLLEGROVE. The rap superstars team up once again for a second album that combines their distinctive flows into a seamless sonic stew.

DANNY BROWN, QUARANTA. The aggressive and abrasive MC returns with more atypical tunes to throw listeners off-kilter and make sure their hip-hop diet isn't only tunes that go down smoothly. (SETH SOMMERFELD)

