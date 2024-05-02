The U.S. Pavilion still stands in Spokane today as a reminder of the legacy of Expo '74

By

click to enlarge The U.S. Pavilion still stands in Spokane today as a reminder of the legacy of Expo '74
Erick Doxey photo
The renovated U.S. Pavilion now features a concert venue, an elevated catwalk, open spaces and innovative light blades that make it a central lantern viewable from all over downtown Spokane.

During the world's fair, the U.S. PAVILION delivered a plea for the environment. With the Spokane River flowing on either side, the displays challenged civic complacency by showing how much people consumed — and the resulting mountains of waste. This kind of messaging is commonplace today, but this was the early stages of the environmental movement, with Earth Day only having been established in 1970. Behind a massive wall you could watch the IMAX film Man Belongs to the Earth with its message of treading lightly on the planet.

After Expo, a variety of new initiatives kept the party going. A new IMAX theater was built just west of the Pavilion; an ice skating rink was added; and a Disney-level attraction called "The Spokane Story" drew tourists and locals alike. But it got more difficult; after a few winters, the Pavilion's canvas covering started to fail and had to be removed.

By 2013, Riverfront Park — and the Pavilion — seemed to be backsliding. So newly elected Mayor David Condon kicked off plans to ask citizens to fund a major, parkwide renovation. Voters green-lighted $64 million, which paid for, among other improvements, a new Skate Ribbon, a proper home for the Looff Carrousel and an innovative makeover for the U.S. Pavilion. Today the Pavilion functions as a unique greenspace for all to enjoy, but it can also be activated for events, like Hoopfest Center Court and big-name concerts.

click to enlarge The U.S. Pavilion still stands in Spokane today as a reminder of the legacy of Expo '74
Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture photo
The U.S. Pavilion was designed by Seattle's acclaimed NBBJ architecture firm and built on Havermale Island. The federal government provided $11.5 million, with an assist from then-Congressman Tom Foley and U.S. Sens. Warren Magnuson and Henry "Scoop" Jackson.
click to enlarge The U.S. Pavilion still stands in Spokane today as a reminder of the legacy of Expo '74
MAC photo
One of the first big projects in Tim Welsh's career was to translate the cable-net structure's plans so his team could build the U.S. Pavilion. In 1978, Welsh and Bob Carter would purchase what would become Garco Construction; some 40 years later, the Garco team was back up in the netting as the lead firm on the Pavilion renovation.

Tags

Expo '74: Fifty Years Later

Expo '74: Fifty Years Later

In promoting the world's fair, organizers saw music as a way to entice people to "meet... by the river" at Expo '74

By Will Maupin

In promoting the world's fair, organizers saw music as a way to entice people to "meet... by the river" at Expo '74

Viewing Spokane's world's fair — and the year of 1974 — through the lens of President Richard Nixon's record on the environment

By John Hagney

Viewing Spokane's world's fair &mdash; and the year of 1974 &mdash; through the lens of President Richard Nixon's record on the environment

The Expo mastermind's work to renew Spokane's urban core took him all over the world; the city wouldn't be the same without King Cole's vision

By Samantha Wohlfeil

The Expo mastermind's work to renew Spokane's urban core took him all over the world; the city wouldn't be the same without King Cole's vision
More »

The Spokane Symphony sends off three percussionists retiring after more than four decades each with the orchestra

By Azaria Podplesky

The Spokane Symphony sends off three percussionists retiring after more than four decades each with the orchestra

Expo '74: Fifty Years Later

Expo '74: Fifty Years Later

A decade after its founding, Spokane Women on the Fly continues to educate and empower women to enjoy the sport of fly-fishing

By Jaclyn Brandt

A decade after its founding, Spokane Women on the Fly continues to educate and empower women to enjoy the sport of fly-fishing

The Expo mastermind's work to renew Spokane's urban core took him all over the world; the city wouldn't be the same without King Cole's vision

By Samantha Wohlfeil

The Expo mastermind's work to renew Spokane's urban core took him all over the world; the city wouldn't be the same without King Cole's vision
More »

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden

By Jonathan Potter

A local poet muses on Lebron, spy balloons, a tragic movie set shooting, and ol' Joe Biden
More Arts & Culture
All Culture
Anna Reynolds Wallis: Tapestries

Anna Reynolds Wallis: Tapestries @ Entropy

Fri., May 3, 5-9 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Ted S. McGregor Jr.

Ted S. McGregor, Jr. grew up in Spokane and attended Gonzaga Prep high school and the University of the Washington. While studying for his Master's in journalism at the University of Missouri, he completed a professional project on starting a weekly newspaper in Spokane. In 1993, he turned that project into reality...

Digital Edition

  • May 2- 8, 2024

Special Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation