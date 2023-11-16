Where to go this Thanksgiving to find a free, delicious meal

click to enlarge Because a full plate doesn't need to be hard to find.

Spokane County leads the state in "very low food security," according to the latest food security survey from Washington State University and University of Washington. Close to 45% of sampled households were eating less because of financial stress in January 2023.

Since then, pandemic-induced emergency benefits to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, ended, but grocery prices have continued to go up. The survey found that food insecure households considered groceries the most difficult bill to afford. For over half the state, a full Thanksgiving table seems less and less possible.

Food pantries, social clubs and churches around Spokane are stepping in to fill plates and hearts this holiday season. Some offer free meals to take home, others provide both a meal and a family to eat with. See the list below for places and dates to find free Thanksgiving meal baskets, prepared food to take home, or sit down meals. For those interested in volunteering, contact individual organizations for details.

MEAL BASKETS

KREM Cares Tom's Turkey Drive



Distribution locations and times for this annual event vary, and some sign-ups are already full. Registration is required; visit

for more information.

Calvary Spokane

Registration is required to get a Thanksgiving basket delivered to your home that's filled with available ingredients to prepare your own meal. Request a basket that feeds up to 12 people at calvaryspokane.com/thanksgiving.

If You Could Save Just One

Receive a "Harvest in a Bag" meal curated by a Sodexo chef dropped off at your door. Capacity is limited (registration is required) and only open to ZIP codes 99207, 99202, 99201 and some 99217 areas. Participants will also be signed up for other fun "Project in a Bag" drop-offs throughout the year. Register at ifyoucouldsavejustone.org.

Spokane Valley Assembly Church

A meal box delivery for Spokane Valley families from Valley Assembly Church. Email [email protected] for more information.

Flanigan Foundation

Those who participate in Second Harvest's Bite2Go program can request a Thanksgiving meal box for a special family meal. For more information, email [email protected].

PREPARED MEALS TO-GO

Women and Children's Free Restaurant, 1408 N. Washington St.

On Nov. 21, pick up a fully prepared, family-style meal between 11 am and 1 pm. Ready-made dishes include turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, pie and more. An adult female must be present. No registration is necessary; visit facebook.com/WCFRSpokane for more information.

Fresh Soul, 3029 E. Fifth Ave

On Thanksgiving morning, the first 100 people to visit Fresh Soul receive a free meal and cash gift, and no registration is necessary. Visit facebook.com/FreshSoulR for more information on how to participate or donate.

One Heart Spokane

Fully cooked Thanksgiving meals for low-income children and their families. Check availability by calling 509-724-7396.

SIT-DOWN MEALS

(NO REGISTRATION NECESSARY)

NOV. 21

Southside Community Center, 3151 E. 27th Ave., 11:30 am-2 pm, 509-535-0803

Shalom Ministries at New Community Church, 518 W. Third Ave., 1 pm, shalommeal.org

Shadle Park Presbyterian, 5508 N. Alberta St., 5:30 pm, 509-327-5522

NOV. 22

City Gate, 170 S. Madison St., 12-2 pm, 509-455-9670

Cup of Cool Water, 1106 W. Second Ave., 6 am-3 pm, for homeless youth ages 14-24

NOV. 23

Salvation Army, 222 E. Indiana Ave., 11:30 am, 509-325-6821 ext. 2212 ♦