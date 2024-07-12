Coping with cats who don't like poking and prodding

By

click to enlarge Coping with cats who don't like poking and prodding

Some cats can be very much like their human parents — they just don't like doctors. While this is certainly not all cats, a few "independent" cats have a disposition that turns a bit cranky when a veterinarian ventures in too quickly. These cats just prefer not to be examined. They don't mind being softly stroked; it's when stroking begins to resemble palpating that their temperament is tested.

There are two areas of the body these discrete cats prefer not to have examined: the mouth and the abdomen. The vet will have no problem listening to their heart or lung sounds but don't go poking around their tummy, which seems to heighten their defenses. And probing in and around the mouth is definitely dangerous territory for careless fingers to explore.

click to enlarge Coping with cats who don't like poking and prodding
Leslie Douglas photo
Some cats, like Chong, only like to be handled by a trusted human.

These independent cats have three highly effective defenses against unwanted examinations: The first two, teeth and claws, are definitely cause for caution, but it's the third technique that's highly effective in arousing fear. It's a prolonged low growl ending in a sudden hissing sound that causes even the more heroic veterinarian to question their wisdom in persisting.

If a vet is careless at heeding these warning signs, they may suffer a very painful consequence. These consequences are most frequently encountered by energetic veterinarians new to the profession. These early animal doctors are fortunate if hired by a more seasoned practitioner who can patiently coach their new partner in the value of caution with handling a cat's independence. They must understand that sometimes the Human-Feline Bond remains resolutely anchored with their cat parent.

click to enlarge Coping with cats who don't like poking and prodding
Leslie Douglas photo
Cheech and Chong wouldn't be able to make it through a vet visit without each other or one of their humans

If you happen to have a cat that falls into the "independent" category, you might talk with your veterinarian about ways to minimize stress prior to your cat's appointment. In some cases, vets may recommend a medication to calm your pet prior to the exam. They are very familiar with handling stress and can give you advice on how to prepare for a visit and let you know options they have in dealing with the independent cat.

Don't misconstrue my use of "independent" as equivalent in any way to being "mean." I believe most of these independent cats are born with a dominant instinct of self-preservation that unfortunately blossoms during their annual trip to the vet.

Thankfully, I have known a few vets who possess an innate ability to handle these independent cats. They have what I call "cat charisma" and even the most troublesome feline becomes mysteriously tranquil in their presence — a wonderful gift to have!

Robert Slack, a retired veterinarian living in Spokane, is the author of Tails: Curious Stories of the Human-Animal Bond.

Tags

Huge in reputation and production value, Cats comes to the Civic in a collaborative, education-driven way

By E.J. Iannelli

Huge in reputation and production value, Cats comes to the Civic in a collaborative, education-driven way

Who loves you, just the way you are?

By Bob Slack

Who loves you, just the way you are?

Meet Ritters Garden & Gifts' resident felines, Petunia and Felix

By Chey Scott

Meet Ritters Garden &amp; Gifts' resident felines, Petunia and Felix

The Pet Issue

The Pet Issue
More »

Fly-fishing just might hook you more than a trout; practitioners sat the sport trains the body and heals the mind

By E.J. Iannelli

Fly-fishing just might hook you more than a trout; practitioners sat the sport trains the body and heals the mind

Tips to safely protect your skin from those brilliant summer rays

By Carrie Shriver

Tips to safely protect your skin from those brilliant summer rays

Where To Give: Volunteer Lawyers Program

By Summer Sandstrom

Where To Give: Volunteer Lawyers Program

Migraines can seem inescapable — but believe it or not, there are things that can help

By Madison Pearson

Migraines can seem inescapable &mdash; but believe it or not, there are things that can help
More »
More Health
All Health & Home
It Happened Here: Expo '74 Fifty Years Later

It Happened Here: Expo '74 Fifty Years Later @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Jan. 26

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Digital Edition

  • July 11-17, 2024

Special Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation