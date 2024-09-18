Dining Out: Doña Magnolia

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo

In deep sepia paint on a white wall, a woman in a flapper gown ignores the gaze of an enamored admirer. The mural's painter, well-known Spokane artist Daniel Lopez, named the woman Magnolia.

She's a patron saint of the restaurant underneath Hotel Indigo on the west end of downtown Spokane. That restaurant used to be Magnolia American Brasserie. But now it has a new owner, new chef and new, simpler name — Doña-Magnolia, or "Lady" Magnolia.

Doña-Magnolia opened in March and is one of Spokane's newest fine dining spots, helmed by chef Manuel Montijo, who's also new in town. Montijo, who trained at the now-closed Oregon Culinary Institute, spent years in fine dining in Portland and is excited to open his first restaurant in Spokane.

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo

Montijo was handpicked by co-owner Fredy Martinez, who also owns Molé Restaurant in Kendall Yards, to curate an experience inspired by international flavors and modern flair.

"We wanted to make it a little bit different, as opposed to just being French," Montijo says. "I always find that [when] you have no restrictions to guide your menu, you can play around and do a little bit of everything."

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Chef Manuel Montijo's menu at Doña Magnolia in downtown Spokane features "a little bit of everything."

Montijo isn't exaggerating. For appetizers at Doña-Magnolia, you can try deep-fried risotto balls called arancini, a plate of tuna and salmon ceviche, or spicy Szechuan dumplings. For dinner, try rosé pasta, a New York steak, sausage fried rice, green coconut curry or grilled salmon tacos.

If that's not enough, Montijo aims to rotate the menu every three months or so.

Doña-Magnolia is already proving to be a popular pre-show dinner spot before concerts at the Fox Theater, which is just across the street. The restaurant can comfortably seat about 100 people, but it's best to make a reservation beforehand to make sure you can get to your show on time.

For those with a little more chill time on their hands, Doña-Magnolia's happy hour is every day from 4-6 pm and offers 10% off the entire menu, including drinks.

MORE TO TRY

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo It's like your living room, with way more pickles.

PAPER ST. COFFEE CO.

1307 N. Hamilton St., Spokane

Open daily (except Tuesday) 10 am-8 pm

Mike Oehm opened Paper St. Coffee Co., a coffee and sandwich shop a few blocks north of Gonzaga University's campus, last year. He's transformed the spot into something unexpected and a little crazy, with its tongue planted firmly in its cheek — not completely unlike the original Paper Street Soap Co. of Fight Club fame.

The thrifted or handmade furniture inside Paper St. is mixed, sort of matched and almost all for sale. Pulp paperbacks line shelves, plus a Shots and Ladders drinking game, a Lego Batmobile set, and a Prohibition-era briefcase filled with cocktail accoutrement — all also available for purchase.

If there's one thing the former Brooklyn Deli employee is serious about, it's his sandwiches. Most of the two dozen-ish sandwiches at Paper St. take inspiration from Brooklyn's menu. Each lunch sandwich is served with chips and a spicy pickle spear made in house.

But if you're there before lunch, grab a killer bagel breakfast sandwich or Belgian waffle pops for a fun twist on a brunch classic.

Even if your meal doesn't come with a pickle, you can still buy a whole pickle on its own for $2.50. These things are seriously good, thanks to co-owner Bryan Toston's decade of pickle expertise. (ELIZA BILLINGHAM)

ROSIE'S RESTAURANT

909 W. First Ave., Spokane

Open daily 7 am-2 pm

What's better than breakfast food and a socially acceptable way to day drink?

Breakfast food, a socially acceptable way to day drink, and great service.

Downtown Spokane recently welcomed Rosie's Restaurant, a new brunch spot adjacent to Hotel Ruby on West First Avenue. The newest addition to the Ruby Hospitality group is named after owner Jerry Dicker's mother. The space was previously home to Incrediburger & Eggs, and more recently, the Spanish tapas restaurant de España. But now it's a convenient spot to grab a breakfast burrito or Caruso's sandwich (another Ruby eatery), plus it offers a 15% discount to guests staying in the next-door hotel.

A fast-casual model means guests order at the front counter, find themselves a seat, and then enjoy food delivered to their table. Diners can get food to-go or can stay at the restaurant for as long they like. Convenience without commitment. (CASSANDRA BENSON)

EMRAN RESTAURANT

309 E. Lakeside Ave., Coeur d'Alene

Tue-Sun 11 am-9 pm

About six months after opening the first Afghan restaurant in Spokane, Nasrollah and Samira Mohammadi of Emran Restaurant and Market have opened a second location in downtown Coeur d'Alene. The restaurant can seat about 100 people and also provides take out and catering services.

The menu is similar to Spokane's, featuring central Asian favorites like kebabs, curry, a sweet and savory rice dish called pulao, and Afghan dumplings called manto.

The new Coeur d'Alene location doesn't have a market like the expanded restaurant in Spokane does, but it's sure to bring lots of new flavors and experiences to North Idaho nonetheless. (ELIZA BILLINGHAM)