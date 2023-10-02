Events: Fall Festivities

Spokane Symphony Barrister Chamber Soirée

As the air chills and activities move inside, you can always count on the Spokane Symphony for some incredible indoor entertainment. The symphony kicks off its Barrister Chamber Soirée series in October with musician-curated music performed by small ensembles of Spokane Symphony musicians. The event also includes small bites, wine, coffee and dessert. There's nothing like some top-notch classical music in a cozy, serene atmosphere to kick off the winter months. Oct. 11 & 12 at 7:30 pm, $99, Barrister Winery. spokanesymphony.org

Spokane Writers Conference

Do you want to brush up on your writing skills? Are you looking to improve your poetry skills? Look no further than the Spokane Writers Conference! This annual conference held by Spokane's library systems brings in local and regional writers to share their expertise. Whether you're a fiction or nonfiction writer, there's a workshop for you. This year's highlights include a fact-finding/world-building workshop about historical fiction led by novelist and Inlander commentator Tara Roberts and a journalistic writing workshop by the Inlander's own Chey Scott. To see the full two-day schedule, check out spokanelibrary.org or scld.org. Oct. 27-28, times vary, free, various Spokane county and public library branches.

Coasters

This annual coaster sale not only highlights local and regional artists but also benefits a great cause. A win-win! Through the month of November, Trackside Studio will be selling handmade coasters for $10, each featuring art by a local artist. All proceeds benefit Embrace Washington. Make sure to get in ASAP, the coasters tend to go fast! Trackside is holding a First Friday event where the public can be the first to see the coasters, have first choice and even meet some of the artists involved.

Les Misérables

It's been five years since Spokane has seen a touring production of Les Misérables, so don't miss out on it this time. This timeless story is centered on the life of Jean Valjean, a recently freed prisoner. After 19 years in prison, he promptly breaks parole and is relentlessly pursued by Javert, a prison officer. Eight years after his release, Valjean becomes the guardian of a child named Cosette during a tumultuous time in French history and what transpires after is a story of hope, redemption and true love. Nov. 14-19; Tue-Sat at 7:30 pm, Sat also at 2 pm, Sun at 1 pm and 6:30 pm, $50-$110, First Interstate Center for the Arts. broadwayspokane.com

Numerica Lights Up The Night

The best part of the holiday season is all of the twinkling lights strung up on houses and trees alike, but finding amazing displays can be difficult. Well, look no further than your favorite downtown park! From the end of November until New Years Day, gorgeous displays of holiday lights will glisten from every corner of Riverfront Park. The trees will sparkle and the snow will shine from all of the holiday spirit in the air. Bring some hot cocoa in a thermos and bundle up, this is an all-outdoor event. Nov. 25-Jan.1, free, Riverfront Park. riverfrontspokane.org