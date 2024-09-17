Events: It's Fall, Y'all

Ben Joyce: Places

Plenty of artists can capture the essence of a place through their work, but not many have been as successful as Spokane artist Ben Joyce. Joyce's signature abstract topographical art is recognizable to any local and reels in unfamiliar passers-by with its simple yet captivating structure. Gonzaga University's Jundt Art Museum is showcasing a collection of Joyce's works that represent certain locales that have played major roles in Joyce's life. It's a must-see for any local art enthusiast and anyone willing to look at local landscapes from a new perspective. Sept. 7-Jan. 4, 2025; Mon-Sat from 10 am-4 pm, free, Jundt Art Museum, gonzaga.edu/jundt

Odessa Deutschesfest

Are you ready to party, ja? When Odessa was established in 1902, ethnic Germans from Russia made up 80% of the community. That wave of immigration is commemorated in Odessa through this annual Deutschesfest celebration. At the festival, attendees can expect traditional German food, live music, dancing and, of course, beer! This year marks 53 years of people from all over trekking to Odessa for the festival, so add your name to the list, have a cabbage roll or two, and bask in the Germanic glory! Sept. 19-22; times vary, free (biergarten $7-$15), Odessa. deutschesfest.net

Legends of New Orleans

The first Spokane Symphony Pops performance of the season is dedicated to the musical legends of New Orleans who pioneered the genre of jazz and paved the way for the musicians who came after them. Jazz trumpeter Byron Stripling's iconic program pays tribute to Louis Armstrong, Al Hirt, Mahalia Jackson and others through electrifying takes on classic NOLA tunes. For those looking to dance in their seats at Spokane's Fox Theater, this one will have you moving and grooving until the saints go marching in. Sat, Sept. 28 at 7:30 pm, $50-$106, Fox Theater, foxtheaterspokane.org

Home Idea Show

Winter is on its way to the Inland Northwest, and there's no better time to start redecorating and renovating your interior than when the weather gets too cold to bear. This three-day event features more than 300 exhibitors that are ready to help you curate the home you've always wanted. From kitchens and baths to closets and garages, this show has experts on-site who can give you advice and sweet deals on everything needed to turn your wildest dreams into a stunning reality. Fri, Oct. 11 from 12-8 pm, Sat, Oct. 12 from 10 am-7 pm and Sun, Oct. 13 from 10 am-5 pm, $10-$12, Spokane County Fair & Expo Center, spokanehomeshows.com

