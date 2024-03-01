Events: Springtime Delights

By

click to enlarge Events: Springtime Delights

Dancing With The Stars: Live!

The world of dance is full of magic, complexity, diversity and wonder. Add some of your favorite celebrities into the mix and that world becomes even more interesting. Dancing with the Stars has been captivating audiences since its national TV debut in 2005, and now Spokanites will be able to experience it all live. Join host Julianne Hough, Season 32 fan favorite Harry Jowsey and other world-renowned dancers as they perform glittering new numbers and some familiar dances from the most recent season. Wed, March 13 from 7-9 pm, $40-$90, First Interstate Center for the Arts, firstinterstatecenter.org

click to enlarge Events: Springtime Delights

Bloom Together

Nestled between retail spaces in Kendall Yards sits Spark Central, a nonprofit focused on igniting creativity, innovation and imagination. Spark Central hosts an immense amount of weekly programming, but on occasion holds one-off events like this all-ages, community-building gathering. Join folks from Art Salvage, Snapdragon Flowers and Page 42 Bookstore in celebrating the arrival of spring with DIY florals, butterflies and other craft projects. You know what they say: March winds and April showers bring May flowers! Enjoy the rainy season and anticipate those beautiful flowers that are soon to bloom. Tue, March 19 from 4-7 pm, free, Spark Central, spark-central.org

click to enlarge Events: Springtime Delights

Spokane Volunteer Fair

March 1 marks the beginning of Women's History Month. An entire month dedicated to the impact and contributions that women have made to contemporary society. It began in 1987 in Santa Rosa, California, and continues on in the Inland Northwest in 2024 through the Woman's Club of Spokane's volunteer fair. At this event, the public is invited to meet with over 20 local nonprofits that are on the hunt for volunteers. Eat a delicious lunch, learn about what's going on in your community, meet the people working to keep Spokane a great place to live, and sign up to volunteer your time to organizations that need your help. Sat, March 23 from 11 am-4 pm, free, Woman's Club of Spokane, thewomansclubofspokane.org

click to enlarge Events: Springtime Delights

A Night with Jess Walter

Spokane has birthed quite a few celebrities and well-known figures in entertainment, but they've all fled for bigger cities and bigger things. Local author Jess Walter, despite finding success in the literary world, has continued to call Spokane home — and for that, we are thankful! Whether you're a fan of Walter's work or you're just hearing about the author for the first time, this event that mixes storytelling with music is sure to please any audience. Join Walter as he reads selections from his works while the Spokane Symphony sets the backdrop to his storytelling with lush soundscapes. Fri, April 26 at 7:30 pm, $33-$88, The Fox Theater, foxtheaterspokane.org

click to enlarge Events: Springtime Delights

Expo '74: 50th Anniversary Opening Celebration

We love to celebrate here in Spokane, so you better believe the city is pulling out all the stops to commemorate 50 years since the World's Fair. Expo '74 was a celebration of things to come and included informational exhibits about the environment, cultural performances and much more, so it's only fitting that the 50th anniversary celebration is kicked off in the same fashion. Gather under Riverfront Park's Pavilion (a structure gifted to Spokane by the federal government for the World's Fair) and watch live performances from arts, cultural, tribal and community organizations. There will also be speakers, lots of international cuisine to try and plenty of activities for attendees of all ages. Sat, May 4 from 3-9 pm, free, Pavilion at Riverfront, visitspokane.org

Tags

Nicole Nutt paints — and sews — cheerful flowers to brighten your space

By Anne McGregor

Nicole Nutt paints — and sews — cheerful flowers to brighten your space

Where to Dine: Emran Restaurant & Market

By Eliza Billingham

Where to Dine: Emran Restaurant & Market

The Chameleon looks to transform the former Lucky You Lounge into a more versatile and varied music and arts hub

By Seth Sommerfeld

The Chameleon looks to transform the former Lucky You Lounge into a more versatile and varied music and arts hub

Fifty years after Expo '74, what environmentally friendly ideas worked?

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Fifty years after Expo '74, what environmentally friendly ideas worked?
More »

How to start, where to buy, and why it's more accessible to collect art than you think

By Hannah Mumm

How to start, where to buy, and why it's more accessible to collect art than you think

Chipmunks are the stars in a business that started out as just a hobby for a Spokane couple

By Summer Sandstrom

Chipmunks are the stars in a business that started out as just a hobby for a Spokane couple

Where to Shop: 7 Wonder

By Summer Sandstrom

Where to Shop: 7 Wonder

As the executive director of the MAC, Wes Jessup is dedicated to Spokane’s gem of a museum and the city’s creative community

By Madison Pearson

As the executive director of the MAC, Wes Jessup is dedicated to Spokane’s gem of a museum and the city’s creative community
More »
More Lifestyle
All Health & Home
Adam Schluter: Hello from a Stranger

Adam Schluter: Hello from a Stranger @ Entropy

Through April 1, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Madison Pearson

Madison Pearson is the Inlander's Listings Editor, managing the calendar of events and covering everything from libraries to mermaid pods for the Arts & Culture section of the paper. She joined the staff in 2022 after completing a bachelor's degree in journalism from Eastern Washington University.

Special Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation