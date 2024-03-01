Events: Springtime Delights

Dancing With The Stars: Live!

The world of dance is full of magic, complexity, diversity and wonder. Add some of your favorite celebrities into the mix and that world becomes even more interesting. Dancing with the Stars has been captivating audiences since its national TV debut in 2005, and now Spokanites will be able to experience it all live. Join host Julianne Hough, Season 32 fan favorite Harry Jowsey and other world-renowned dancers as they perform glittering new numbers and some familiar dances from the most recent season. Wed, March 13 from 7-9 pm, $40-$90, First Interstate Center for the Arts, firstinterstatecenter.org

Bloom Together

Nestled between retail spaces in Kendall Yards sits Spark Central, a nonprofit focused on igniting creativity, innovation and imagination. Spark Central hosts an immense amount of weekly programming, but on occasion holds one-off events like this all-ages, community-building gathering. Join folks from Art Salvage, Snapdragon Flowers and Page 42 Bookstore in celebrating the arrival of spring with DIY florals, butterflies and other craft projects. You know what they say: March winds and April showers bring May flowers! Enjoy the rainy season and anticipate those beautiful flowers that are soon to bloom. Tue, March 19 from 4-7 pm, free, Spark Central, spark-central.org

Spokane Volunteer Fair

March 1 marks the beginning of Women's History Month. An entire month dedicated to the impact and contributions that women have made to contemporary society. It began in 1987 in Santa Rosa, California, and continues on in the Inland Northwest in 2024 through the Woman's Club of Spokane's volunteer fair. At this event, the public is invited to meet with over 20 local nonprofits that are on the hunt for volunteers. Eat a delicious lunch, learn about what's going on in your community, meet the people working to keep Spokane a great place to live, and sign up to volunteer your time to organizations that need your help.

A Night with Jess Walter

Spokane has birthed quite a few celebrities and well-known figures in entertainment, but they've all fled for bigger cities and bigger things. Local author Jess Walter, despite finding success in the literary world, has continued to call Spokane home — and for that, we are thankful! Whether you're a fan of Walter's work or you're just hearing about the author for the first time, this event that mixes storytelling with music is sure to please any audience. Join Walter as he reads selections from his works while the Spokane Symphony sets the backdrop to his storytelling with lush soundscapes.

Expo '74: 50th Anniversary Opening Celebration

We love to celebrate here in Spokane, so you better believe the city is pulling out all the stops to commemorate 50 years since the World's Fair. Expo '74 was a celebration of things to come and included informational exhibits about the environment, cultural performances and much more, so it's only fitting that the 50th anniversary celebration is kicked off in the same fashion. Gather under Riverfront Park's Pavilion (a structure gifted to Spokane by the federal government for the World's Fair) and watch live performances from arts, cultural, tribal and community organizations. There will also be speakers, lots of international cuisine to try and plenty of activities for attendees of all ages. Sat, May 4 from 3-9 pm, free, Pavilion at Riverfront, visitspokane.org