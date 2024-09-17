Hello, Neighbor!

Mister Rogers was all about getting to know "the people in your neighborhood," and that's also what makes putting each issue of Inlander Health & Home together so much fun.

For this issue, Inlander staff writer Eliza Billingham met up with chef Victor Lewin, owner of Locos in Spokane's Hillyard neighborhood (page 54). His fascinating family history stretches from Scotland to Texas, while his culinary influences span much of the globe. Lewin shares a recipe — and it's a doozy — for the most scrumptious chili dog you've ever seen.

Then there's Spokane designer Sadie Lake, whose projects have a tendency to wake her up in the middle of the night with an insight. She helped the family featured on this issue's front cover to design and build a kitchen for their new farm in the Glenrose neighborhood (page 10).

Two of the happiest local pub owners we've ever encountered are Courtney and Mark Haney. Find out more about how they've intentionally crafted a venue for getting to know your neighbors (hint: there are no TVs) at Bardic Brewing in Spokane Valley (page 60).

And our intrepid writer, John Grollmus, reveals all you'll need to know to embark on a fall weekend getaway to meet some of our neighbors north of the border (page 44) in Panorama and Invermere, British Columbia.

Cheers!