It's farmers market season across the Inland Northwest, with a place to keep it fresh and local in just about every corner of the region

By

Leslie Douglas photo

MONDAY

Hillyard Farmers Market 3-6 pm, late June to late Oct. Northeast Community Center, 4001 N. Cook St., Spokane. hillyardfarmersmarket.org

TUESDAY

Fairwood Farmers Market 3-7 pm, mid-May to early Oct. Fairwood Shopping Center, 319 W. Hastings Rd., Spokane. fairwoodfarmersmarket.org

Moscow Tuesday Market 4-7 pm, early June to mid-Oct. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St. fb.com/tuesdaycommunitymarket

WEDNESDAY

5th Street Farmers Market 4-7 pm, mid-May to late Sept. Fifth and Sherman Ave., Coeur d'Alene. cdadowntown.com

Kendall Yards Night Market 5-8 pm, late May to mid-Sept. West Summit Parkway between Cedar and Jefferson Alley, Spokane. kendallnightmarket.org

Kootenai Farmers Market 4-7 pm, mid-May to late Sept. Riverstone, 2151 N. Main St., Coeur d'Alene. kootenaifarmersmarkets.org

Millwood Farmers Market 3-7 pm, late May to early Oct. Millwood City Park, 9103 E. Frederick Ave. farmersmarket.millwoodnow.org

Moonshine Artisan Night Market 5:30-8:30 pm, late May to late Aug. Commellini Estate, 14715 N. Dartford Dr., Spokane. commellini.com/moonshine

N.E.W. Farmers Market 9 am-1 pm, May to late Oct. 121 E. Astor St., Colville. newfarmersmarket.org

River City Market 5-8 pm, mid-July to mid-Aug. The Landing, 305 N. Spokane St., Post Falls. fb.com/rivercitymarketandmusic

Sandpoint Farmers Market 3-5:30 pm, early May to mid-Oct. Farmin Park, Third and Main. sandpointfarmersmarket.com

Spokane Farmers Market 8 am-1 pm, mid-June to late Oct. Coeur d'Alene Park, Fourth and Chestnut St. spokanefarmersmarket.org

THURSDAY

Perry Street Thursday Market 3-7 pm, May to Oct. Perry and Tenth, Spokane. thursdaymarket.org

FRIDAY

Athol Farmers Market 2-6 pm, May to late Sept. 30230 Second St. atholfarmersmarketidaho.com

Chewelah Farmers Market 11 am-3:30 pm, mid-May to mid-Oct. Chewelah City Park. chewelahfarmersmarket.com

Emerson-Garfield Farmers Market 3-7 pm, June to late Sept. IEL Adult Education Center, 2310 N. Monroe St., Spokane. market.emersongarfield.org

Spokane Valley Farmers Market 4-8 pm, June to late-Sept. CenterPlace, 2426 N. Discovery Place. spokanevalleyfarmersmarket.org

The Wavy Bunch Night Market & Street Fair Second Fridays from 5-9 pm, mid-June to Oct. Catalyst Building, 508 E Riverside Ave., Spokane. thewavybunch.com

SATURDAY

Airway Heights Summer Market Second Saturdays from 10 am-2 pm, April to Sept. The Hub, 12703 W. 14th Ave. fb.com/AirwayHeightsSummerMarket

Bonners Ferry Farmers Market 8 am-1 pm, late April to early Oct. Highway 95 and Kootenai St. bonnersferryfarmersmarket.org

The Deer Park Market First Saturdays from 9 am-3 pm, May to early Oct. Perrins Field, 14 Arnim Ave. thedeerparkmarket.com

Kootenai Farmers Market 9 am-1:30 pm, mid-May to late Oct. Highway 95 and Prairie, Hayden. kootenaifarmersmarkets.org

Liberty Lake Farmers Market 9 am-1 pm, mid-May to mid-Oct. Town Square Park, 1421 N. Meadowwood Ln. llfarmersmarket.com

Medical Lake Farmers Market First/third Saturdays 9 am-1 pm, June to early Oct. Lake St. between Jefferson and Lefevre streets. instagram.com/medicallakefarmersmarket

Moscow Farmers Market 8 am-1 pm, May to Oct. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main. fb.com/MoscowFarmersMarket

N.E.W. Farmers Market 9 am-1 pm, May to Oct. 121 E. Astor St., Colville. newfarmersmarket.org

Newport Farmers Market 9 am-1 pm, early May to Oct. 236 S. Union Ave. Facebook: Newport Farmers Market

Rathdrum Farmers Market 9 am-2 pm, late April to Sept. Rathdrum Lions Club, 16114 N. Meyer Rd. fb.com/rathdrumcraftandfarmersmarket

Sandpoint Farmers Market 9 am-1 pm, early May to mid-Oct. Farmin Park, Third and Main. sandpointfarmersmarket.com

Spokane Farmers Market 8 am-1 pm, mid-May to late Oct. Coeur d'Alene Park, Fourth and. Chestnut St. spokanefarmersmarket.org

SUNDAY

Clayton Farmers Market 11 am-4 pm, June to Sept. (except during county fair). Clayton Fairgrounds, 4616 Wallbridge Rd. Facebook: Clayton Farmers Market and Small Farm Animals

