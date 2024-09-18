Looking for foreign travel without the hassle? Hop in the car and head north

There's been a tremendous uptick in travel abroad since the lifting of COVID-related restrictions. So much, in fact, that it's impossible to browse the internet without coming across an article about certain popular destinations experiencing a backlash from the locals regarding tourists. While it's always exciting to travel to other countries, it's sometimes easy to forget that here in the Inland Northwest we can easily do just that without flying anywhere but by simply driving to Canada.

With COVID restrictions a thing of the past, one no longer needs to download the Travel Canada app, or show proof of vaccination, or make a reservation at the appropriate border crossing. These days you can simply grab your passports, load the family into the car, and head north.

Better yet, you can easily travel to a destination where people are happy to see you and your tourism dollars. One such community, which is bursting at the seams with activities for everyone, is just a five-hour drive from Spokane. It's found in the Columbia Valley and specifically in the communities of Invermere and Panorama, British Columbia.

Late summer/early fall is a great time to make the journey to avoid the cold and dark winter months and fully capitalize on all the area has to offer. Of course, five hours can be a long time to keep the whole family happy in the car, so luckily there is a great midway stop to break up the trip.

Just over three hours from Spokane is Cranbrook, B.C., population about 20,000. A fantastic stop for lunch is the Heid Out Restaurant/Fisher Peak brewing. The large, airy space provides great options inside and out, and the menu features locally sourced foods including everything from its famous Baked Potato Hot Dog to a Char Siu Prawn bowl. With a huge variety including vegan and gluten-free options, there's sure to be something for everyone.

As the largest community along the way with plenty of options to eat or stay, Cranbrook's also a great place to do your shopping if your lodging has a kitchen.

Driving farther north, the scenery just gets bigger and better as Highway 93 delivers you into the Columbia Valley nested between the Purcell and Rocky Mountains.

Traveling past picturesque Columbia Lake, you encounter the beginning of what becomes a seemingly endless array of one of the Valley's biggest attractions: golf courses. The courses are so abundant there is even a Columbia Valley Golf trail that includes 10 courses within a 40-minute drive, all located near the highway. Those aren't the only courses though. A short drive off the highway — past Invermere and on up to Panorama Mountain Resort — leads to one of Canada's top-rated courses, Greywolf.

While it is a fantastic ski destination in winter, Panorama does not lack for fun in other seasons. There is an abundance of lodging options, from rooms in the recently updated Approach Hotel to multi-bedroom condos with full kitchens, all of which include access to the expansive pools and hot tubs. All options are conveniently available through a central reservations system.

The resort itself offers scenic chairlift rides, recently expanded mountain biking trails, mini golf, tennis, hiking and much more. For thrill seekers, this season Panorama has added the Wild Rider Mountain Coaster and Timberline Traverse aerial ropes tower.

Just minutes from the resort, Toby Creek Adventures offers incredibly scenic ATV tours accessing waterfalls and the surrounding mountain peaks as well as shuttle-accessed downhill mountain biking and a top-notch mountain bike skills park.

If it's whitewater you seek, check out one of Kootenay River Runners quick trips right next to the resort on the picturesque Toby Creek. For a scenic hike, track down the trails at Ritchie's Point just outside the town of Wilmer, where you can wander endlessly while surrounded by some of the most breathtaking views you'll ever experience.

With so much going on up at the mountain, one could almost forget to visit Invermere, but that would be a catastrophic failure. A classic small Canadian town, Invermere sits right on the shore of Lake Windermere and offers something for everyone.

For fun in the sun while splashing around, take the family straight to lakefront Kinsmen Beach right in town. Once you've worked up an appetite, head a few steps up the hill to the Station Pub, the locals' favorite for some delicious grub.

For the adults in the crowd, make sure to stop in at the Taynton Bay Spirits tasting room located just below the pub. With friendly and knowledgeable service, this place is almost like a candy store for grown-ups. Sample a wide variety of spirits distilled on-site — from Canada's No. 1 vodka to Taynton Bay Spirits' own line of tea-infused ready-made cocktails or even a Caesar made with the amazingly tasty pickle infused vodka.

If you're feeling a bit more adventurous, a great activity is a paddle on the Columbia River with Columbia River Paddle. From here you can jump on a paddleboard or kayak and float from Invermere to Radium for about a four-hour tour. You can choose to go self-guided, but it's highly recommended to take one of their knowledgeable guides along so you learn about the history of the area and in particular the more than 250 bird species that call the Columbia River Wetlands home. You're virtually guaranteed to see bald eagles, osprey and maybe even a heron or two. A pro move for the tour is to stop by Valley Foods in Invermere and put together a delicious lunch from their nearly overwhelming variety of grab-and-go prepared foods along with unique beverages you won't find back home in the states.

If a more sedate option is appealing, you can easily spend an entire day wandering the picturesque streets of downtown Invermere, stopping into any of the myriad shops and restaurants. Kick the morning off with coffee and a pastry at the bakery, and then it's time to shop.

For a taste of Canadian Western art, visit Art on 9th. If you came to town unprepared for adventuring, you can find any gear you might desire at the Inside Edge or Valhalla Pure Outfitters. Looking for a unique gift for someone you left back home? Stop in at Three Bears for a selection of uniquely Canadian items or head to Treasures in the Wind and get lost in over 3,000 square feet of upcycled junk, vintage jewelry, clothing and collectibles.

When your wandering eventually leads to hunger, pop into the Spice Hut for deliciously aromatic East Indian cuisine or grab a sandwich from the world class deli located inside one of my favorite butcher shops anywhere, König Meat & Sausage Company. Hopefully you brought a cooler on your trip because you're going to want to take home a variety of their incredible house-made sausages.

With so much to do and so many delicious places to visit in town, on the mountain or in the surrounding areas, you'd best plan for a very long weekend, because no matter how much time you allow, you're going to leave already planning your next visit to experience all the things you missed on this trip.

