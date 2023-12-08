On Your Guest Behavior

click to enlarge Don Hamilton photo

Planning a wedding is obviously a joy and privilege but also a bit of a minefield. It's when previously less consequential issues of religious traditions and how they'll be reflected in the festivities may come to the fore and potentially cause friction. There can be generational differences of opinion. Struggles may arise over compiling the guest list and who is asked to be a part of the wedding party — and, of course, how much it's all going to cost.

I hope our first-ever special feature on weddings will help. I had the distinct good fortune to sit down and chat with event planner Jaime Johnson, who candidly shared her wisdom developed over more than 20 years of helping couples with their special day. Not a single one of those weddings was ever free of some sort of unplanned occurrence, which, she emphasized, is okay! It all depends on how you pivot.

The more I thought about Jaime's advice, the more I realized it doesn't just apply to weddings, but also to all of our social interactions. RSVP! That's really just a charming term for saying "Communicate!" Don't pout about obstacles; instead, be calm and flexible. Be thoughtful about how your own actions affect the group dynamic, and be welcoming to newcomers. In short, if we could all behave more like considerate wedding guests in our daily lives, wouldn't that be nice?

Cheers!