Spokane steps into the bright lights when the world's game comes to town this spring

By

click to enlarge Spokane steps into the bright lights when the world's game comes to town this spring
Brandon Campea photo
Romain Métanire

Professional soccer is coming to Spokane this spring when the SPOKANE VELOCITY takes the pitch for the first time at One Spokane Stadium. The home opener on Saturday, March 16, against the Richmond Kickers — one of the more storied professional clubs in American soccer — will be the first of at least 15 home games this season.

Competing in USL League One, Spokane Velocity will play on the third-tier of the U.S. soccer pyramid, below both Major League Soccer and the USL Championship. While that makes them a "minor league" team in some sense, the Velocity are a fully independent and wholly professional organization. That is in contrast to Minor League Baseball teams, which are affiliated with big league clubs and act as a farm system for prospects.

In fact, the Velocity will have the opportunity to compete against the big boys above them on the pyramid in the annual U.S. Open Cup competition. The way head coach Leigh Veidman has been filling out his inaugural roster should put the team in a good position to do so in year one.

"A lot of coaches would bite your hand off to get this opportunity," the 35-year-old Veidman said of his ability to help build the club from the ground up.

The roster so far includes multiple MLS veterans including some big names in defender Romain Métanire and midfielder Luis Gil, the latter of whom is a former U.S. Men's National Team player.

Regular season tickets start at $20. Find schedule and ticket information at spokanevelocityfc.com.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Kick Off"

Tags

Outlaw Music Festival brings Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and John Mellencamp to ONE Spokane Stadium in August

By Seth Sommerfeld

Outlaw Music Festival brings Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and John Mellencamp to ONE Spokane Stadium in August

Spokane Velocity on air, learning new skills; plus, new music!

Spokane Velocity on air, learning new skills; plus, new music!

Hat Trick Brewing is a new hangout in West Central Spokane focused on friends and fútbol

By Eliza Billingham

Hat Trick Brewing is a new hangout in West Central Spokane focused on friends and fútbol

New professional women's soccer team the Zephyr FC brings the world's game to Spokane

By Will Maupin

New professional women's soccer team the Zephyr FC brings the world's game to Spokane
More »

How to start, where to buy, and why it's more accessible to collect art than you think

By Hannah Mumm

How to start, where to buy, and why it's more accessible to collect art than you think

Chipmunks are the stars in a business that started out as just a hobby for a Spokane couple

By Summer Sandstrom

Chipmunks are the stars in a business that started out as just a hobby for a Spokane couple

Where to Shop: 7 Wonder

By Summer Sandstrom

Where to Shop: 7 Wonder

As the executive director of the MAC, Wes Jessup is dedicated to Spokane’s gem of a museum and the city’s creative community

By Madison Pearson

As the executive director of the MAC, Wes Jessup is dedicated to Spokane’s gem of a museum and the city’s creative community
More »
More Lifestyle
All Health & Home
Inlander Restaurant Week 2024

Inlander Restaurant Week 2024

Through March 2

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Special Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation