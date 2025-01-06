Starting Small

I love it when a seemingly esoteric bit of research turns out to hold big promise. That's why I was intrigued by the story out of Washington State University that a young researcher examining animal hair, of all things, was incorporating AI to yield big data. It turns out there's a lot of info packed into those fallen strands. Read about how this research could expand to help humans manage their health in "Splitting Hairs" (page 20).

Another seemingly small idea with big potential is the story of Matt's Place ("The Home Team," page 10). After Theresa Whitlock-Wild's husband Matt Wild was diagnosed with ALS, the medical hurdles were obviously immense. But Whitlock-Wild quickly realized one of the most pressing issues recently diagnosed people faced was finding a place to live. That insight started a process that has now led to the construction of not just Matt's Place, but now Matt's Place 2.0, a prototype modular, accessible home that demonstrates a new way of thinking about homebuilding.

And in our People profile, writer Eliza Billingham talks with Stephaine Courtney about her path to becoming a mother ("The Mother of Invention," page 50), a journey that revealed distinct obstacles for women of color that Courtney just couldn't ignore. So she started the Shades of Motherhood Network to look for solutions.

All of these stories show how a moment of curiosity and insight, when combined with perseverance and dedication, can indeed initiate change that ripples forth. So start small this new year and see where it leads you.

Cheers!