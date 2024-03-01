Time to Bloom!

click to enlarge Don Hamilton photo

Not long ago, the Surgeon General informed us that we are in the midst of another epidemic. This time, however, our health woes are not the result of a virus. Turns out an alarming number of us have the blues — sick with the condition of loneliness and isolation. It's hard to believe, but Dr. Vivek Murthy writes, "The mortality impact of being socially disconnected is similar to that caused by smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day — as detrimental as smoking cigarettes, being overweight and not getting enough exercise."

That's stunning. But the great news is that this is one health struggle that's fun to fix.

While I thoroughly enjoyed touring and writing about the family home on Five Mile that's featured in our Home lead (page 10), I was struck most not so much by the beautiful interiors as I was by the family's motivation. "We built this to share," the homeowner told me. What a great thought!

I'd suggest it may just be the perfect time to shake off winter — cancel those streaming services and use the extra time and cash to invite a friend or two over for dinner. We have a recipe for a great salad that everyone can share — even those with dietary restrictions (page 54). Or look into joining with others to lend a helping hand — check out the Volunteer Fair on page 40. Revel in spring's promise with the crafty types at Spark's Bloom Together event (page 8). Whatever you do, finding a few others to share it with is a delightful cure to an all-too-common condition.

Cheers!