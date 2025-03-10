Where to Give: Artisans

click to enlarge Photos courtesy of Artisans Artisans' clients work with many organizations, including Meals on Wheels. Below, a client holiday party at Artisans.

For over 35 years, the nonprofit Artisans has worked to help others find work.

"We provide employment services to individuals with varying abilities throughout the community," says Polly Maxwell, Artisans chief executive officer. "We also provide community services to individuals that are just learning some job skills and that are at retirement age but want to do some volunteering and those kinds of things in the community."

Started in 1987 with a focus on providing employment opportunities centered on woodworking, over the years Artisans expanded to include jobs and training in other fields, such as computer science and culinary skills. "One thing that sets us apart as far as an employment provider in this industry is that we specifically hire individuals that have experience in the field that our clients are interested in," Maxwell says. "We don't hire staff just to oversee individuals, we hire staff that have the skills that are needed to support individuals in varying industries."

Artisans assists individuals through every step of the employment process and offers services to high school students who are making their way into the workforce as well. And they can help individuals access various public support systems such as housing, food and financial services.

Another main focus of the nonprofit is community building, which they foster through their programs and various events.

"We do some classes, like cooking classes, and various activities throughout the week to ensure that our clients get the skills needed for employment," Maxwell says. "We started that during COVID when our individuals were not able to get out into the community or have interaction with others, and so we did some virtual things where we mailed out cooking supplies, we mailed out art supplies, we mailed out bingo prizes after we did virtual bingo, and we did some of that to keep everyone connected during COVID.

"When we came back into the offices, we were going to take those programs away, and what we found was people were really disappointed," she adds. "We've left those in place, and we fund those by donations from private individuals only. We just do a lot of different programs like that to make sure that our individuals have the skills and the resources they need to be successful in employment."

Artisans is always accepting donations and new volunteers. More information about getting involved can be found at theartisans.org.

More to Check Out

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Mujeres advocates in action.

MUJERES IN ACTION

318 E. Rowan Ave. Ste. 208

Advocating for Latine individuals who are experiencing or are survivors of domestic and sexual violence, Mujeres in Action — or MiA — provides a plethora of resources and programs. MiA was founded in 2018 by Hanncel Sanchez, and the nonprofit has bilingual advocates trained to assist with crisis intervention, assistance with finding housing to leave dangerous home situations, and educational resources for both survivors and those working with survivors. To donate or volunteer, visit miaspokane.org

PROJECT BEAUTY SHARE

2718 E. Sprague Ave.

Fifteen years ago, Project Beauty Share started with the goal of making cosmetic and hygiene products more accessible to women who would have difficulty otherwise buying them. "We're a nonprofit organization that provides personal hygiene, beauty and cosmetic products to other nonprofit organizations that are serving women overcoming abuse, addiction, homelessness and poverty in order to provide hope and dignity for them," Executive Director Julie Farley says. Food assistance doesn't cover hygiene products such as toothpaste or tampons, which is one of the main gaps Project Beauty Share helps to bridge. The annual fundraiser Evening en Blanc will happen in August. Donations of brand new to gently used products are accepted year-round, and there's also an Amazon wishlist. To donate, volunteer or for info on upcoming events, visit projectbeautyshare.org

PROVIDENCE INLAND NORTHWEST FOUNDATION

101 W. Eighth Ave.

Providence Inland Northwest Foundation is the fundraising arm for the six Providence hospitals in Spokane and Stevens counties, providing some funding for other local Providence clinics and programs as well. The foundation is primarily funded through donations, and Chief Philanthropy Officer Colleen Fox adds that all of the money the foundation receives is invested back into the community. "The financial challenges facing health care are well known and are particularly acute here in Spokane and Stevens County," she says. "Really the vast majority of any sort of new innovative equipment or technology, kind of supportive programs that we have — like at our Children's Hospital, we have an arts and healing program that promotes art for patients in our hospital — all of those sort of extra things that really make our hospitals exceptional are possible because of the community's investment in our foundation." To donate to Providence Inland Northwest Foundation or to find out about volunteer opportunities, visit foundation.providence.org/wa/eastern