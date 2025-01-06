Where to Give: Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Inland Northwest

click to enlarge Courtesy photos

, complicated and stressful, having someone to turn to for advice and support can make a monumental difference, which is why Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Inland Northwest's volunteer mentors program works to foster mentorship relationships for at-risk youth.

The parent organization Big Brothers Big Sisters of America started in 1904 in New York City as Big Brothers, a movement for county clerks to help boys in the court systems, then, in 1977, merged with Big Sisters International. The Inland Northwest chapter was founded in 1965, primarily serving kids in Spokane County but also throughout Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho.

"Our mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth," CEO Kyle West says.

West adds that while its name is gender binary, the organization serves kids of all gender identities.

"Generally speaking, these are at-risk youth," he says. "They're kids who are experiencing hardships and facing adversities in life really through no fault of their own."

All mentors are volunteers and must go through a screening and training process before being entrusted with a mentorship relationship, something West says often lasts for three or more years.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Inland Northwest has two types of mentorship programs: community-based mentoring and school-based mentoring.

In the community-based mentoring program, mentors and mentees go out into the community to do things like arts and crafts, play sports, or watch movies, with mentors expected to spend between two to four hours per month with their mentees.

Two programs, called MPOWER and Lunch Buddies, are school-based programs.

MPOWER mentors work with at-risk high school students to support them to stay on track to graduation and help them make plans for life after high school, while Lunch Buddies mentors work with elementary and middle schoolers once a week, spending lunch and recess with them.

On Jan. 31, Big Brothers Big Sisters will offer a community breakfast at the Montvale Event Center at 7:30 am with the goal of recruiting over 60 new mentors.

"These relationships help the kids we serve to build resilience and help them to overcome adversity, improve their academic engagement, improve their social skills, restore their self esteem, help them to acquire confidence and believe that they can experience a bright future," West says.

The nonprofit is always looking for more volunteers, since West says they often have more mentees than mentors. To sign up to become a mentor or to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Inland Northwest, visit website nwbigs.org.

More to Check Out

THE CITY GATE

Founded in 1988 by a group of pastors, The City Gate works to provide services and build community for those in Spokane's inner city who are experiencing homelessness or other struggles. With a mission "to reclaim, rebuild and restore lost and broken lives," the nonprofit church provides a space that is open to all. The City Gate holds church every Sunday, and they have a food bank, kitchen and a clothing bank. They also own and operate 28 of the Alberta House apartments, providing low-cost housing and emergency shelter spaces to those in need. To sign up to volunteer, donate or learn more about The City Gate, visit thecitygatespokane.org

NORTHWEST MEDIATION CENTER

With a mission of working to foster, provide and teach peaceful problem-solving skills, the Northwest Mediation Center aims to help resolve disputes around things such as child custody, landlord tenant issues and dissolving business partnerships in a peaceful, impartial manner. These mediations often help people avoid litigation and help them save money on resolving disputes, especially as the Northwest Mediation Center offers services on a sliding scale. "Our purpose here in the community is to really help lower the adversarial level between people ­— that's why we're here," Executive Director Leslie Ann Grove says. The organization also offers classes, and they are always looking for volunteers to help with fundraising, events or to become mediators. To get involved, donate or sign up for an upcoming class, visit nwmediationcenter.com.

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

TEEN & KID CLOSET

Since 2007, Teen & Kid Closet has been providing high quality clothes to kids and teens in need. All items in the store are free, but the organization does operate on a referral basis, meaning shoppers need a referral from someone in social services, such as a social worker, school counselor or pastor. Teen & Kid Closet primarily serves youths in foster care or poverty, and they focus a lot on homelessness and families who are immigrants and refugees as well. "A lot of times kids in these situations have no choices, they don't get to pick what they get," co-founder Robyn Nance says. "This is a really cool experience that leaves them with things that they get to choose... and with things that make them feel good." Nance says they're always looking for volunteers to help in the store and for both monetary and clothing donations. More information can be found at teenkidcloset.org.