Where to Give: Partners INW

click to enlarge Partners INW photos Partners INW has expanded its mission from Spokane Valley to the entire Inland Northwest.

For 34 years, Partners INW — formerly Spokane Valley Partners — has been working to provide the community with essential items such as food, clothes and diapers to support and empower those struggling financially.

"Our agency started as kind of a grassroots movement in the Valley," CEO Cal Coblentz says. "Initially it was a community center, but it was started by a network of churches and politicians and business owners to meet the critical needs of families that were struggling."

For a number of years, Spokane Valley Partners mainly focused on serving residents in the Spokane Valley area, but the recent name change reflects its growing outreach in the Inland Northwest.

Coblentz says that the food bank has seen significant growth over the past few years, serving about one-fifth of the county's population last year, and also taking over three Washington State Department of Agriculture contracts that were originally at Spokane's Second Harvest.

"Second Harvest and Partners INW are beginning to strengthen our partnership, so we're taking on some of the responsibilities that they have done in the past so that they can do new things and we can help support them," Coblentz says. "So we became the lead agency for Spokane County for the emergency food contracts."

Partners INW also has a diaper bank, which distributes about 300,000 free diapers each year throughout 15 counties in Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

"If you know anything about diapers, they're extremely expensive — it can cost 100 bucks a month depending on what stage your baby is in," Coblentz says. For families already struggling to afford food and rent, the additional cost can be a huge burden, leading to a cascade of issues, including putting families in a "health crisis [in which] maybe they don't change the diapers as often because they don't have replacements. Or they can't go to day care because they don't have diapers," Coblentz says. "That's a real crisis that isn't supplemented by any kind of program, state or federal, as far as helping people with diapers, so we took that mission on in 2018."

The organization also provides services to help with medical expenses, rent and utility costs. The clothing bank provides a wide range of free clothes.

Find more info on donating food, clothing and hygiene items as well as ways to volunteer at partnersinw.org.

click to enlarge Our Place photo

MORE TO CHECK OUT

Working to provide Spokane residents with essentials for daily life, Our Place Community Outreach is a food and hygiene bank with services that are open to all. In addition to the food and clothing bank, Our Place assists with Avista bills for those in the West Central neighborhood, runs a bus pass program and offers laundry services.

"About 90% of our clientele are in homes, but they're on the margins, just one electricity bill or one emergency situation or one rent increase from being homeless," Executive Director Tracie Swanson says. "Everything we do here is aimed at keeping people in their homes, and we're doing our best to reduce the homeless population in Spokane by providing services that will keep people in their homes."For more information on volunteer or donation opportunities, visit ourplacespokane.org.

SNAP

3102 W. Whistalks Wy.

For nearly 60 years, Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners (SNAP) has been working to provide low-income individuals with resources and connections that create lasting opportunities. SNAP offers a variety of resources to assist those working to achieve or maintain home ownership, including assistance with loans and home repairs. The organization also offers energy conservation and weatherization advice. The Women's Business Center provides help with consulting, training and financing for entrepreneurs. More information can be found at snapwa.org.

COMPANIONS ANIMAL CENTER

10275 N. Atlas Rd., Hayden

Formerly Kootenai Humane Society, Companions Animal Center is a no-kill shelter for cats, dogs and small animals, such as birds and rabbits, that can be adopted. Companions offers low-cost spaying and neutering services for pets, as well as low-cost vaccines and microchipping services. There's also a food pantry for low-income pet owners in Kootenai County, providing cat and dog food for up to five animals in a household once a month. The Safe Haven for Pets program is a partnership with Safe Passage Violence Prevention Center, allowing clients who are living in a shelter or housing program that doesn't allow pets to place their animals into a foster program. To donate and for more information on Companions Animal Center, visit companionsanimalcenter.org.