Give Guide 2024: Partners INW

By

click to enlarge Give Guide 2024: Partners INW
Photo courtesy of Partners INW
Partners INW provides many necessities, from diapers to pantry items.

The number of people requesting food from Partners INW, previously called Spokane Valley Partners, has increased by about 370% in the last five years, says Calvin Coblentz, CEO of the nonprofit organization.

Partners INW is a lead agency for Spokane County's food pantry network, which is made up of almost two dozen food pantries. Using funds from the Washington Department of Agriculture, the organization distributed 2.5 million pounds of food last year.

The increase in need, Coblentz says, still has a lot to do with the fallout from COVID and resulting rent increases. Higher monthly rents are squeezing budgets and making it harder to pay for groceries.

"It's food insecurity pushing up into the middle class," he says.

Partners INW changed its name last October to better reflect how much of the area the Spokane Valley-based nonprofit serves. It serves 17 counties in Eastern Washington and North Idaho, helping everyone from infants to seniors. In addition to food, Partners INW also distributes clothing — about 1 ton a week — through free clothing banks, and it's the only diaper bank in the region.

Partners INW's staff members have access to a wholesale network to buy diapers on the cheap, which is one of the ways they're able to double or triple the impact of dollars donated to their programs. But they'll always accept physical donations from anyone who wants to buy at retail price or host their own fundraising drive. They also rely on hundreds of volunteers each year to move pound after pound of food and clothing.

The organization also recently bought the Ziggy's Home Improvement store on Sprague in Spokane Valley, which will be renovated in 2026. The 65,000-square-foot warehouse will allow Partners INW to become an even more effective regional distribution center. Anyone hoping to donate to those renovation efforts can get in touch with Terri Fortner, director of philanthropy, at [email protected], or Coblentz at [email protected].

The original print version of this article was headlined "Partners Inw"

Tags

Give Guide 2024

Give Guide 2024

Light A Lamp works to support Inland Northwest students who struggle with anxiety and depression, one act of kindness at a time

By Colton Rasanen

Light A Lamp works to support Inland Northwest students who struggle with anxiety and depression, one act of kindness at a time

Give Guide 2024: The Literacy Project of North Idaho

Give Guide 2024: The Literacy Project of North Idaho

As she takes the lead at River City Youth Ops, Kate Burke hopes to reinvigorate the organization where she got her start

By E.J. Iannelli

As she takes the lead at River City Youth Ops, Kate Burke &#10;hopes to reinvigorate the organization where she got her start

The Childhood Cancer Coalition eases the disease's burden on Inland Northwest families, one kindness at a time

By E.J. Iannelli

The Childhood Cancer Coalition eases the disease's burden on Inland Northwest families, one kindness at a time

Give Guide 2024: Joya

By Victor Corral Martinez

Give Guide 2024: Joya

When kids age out of the foster system, Safety Net Inland Northwest is there to help

By Nate Sanford

When kids age out of the foster system, &#10;Safety Net Inland Northwest is there to help

Give Guide 2024: AHANA

By Victor Corral Martinez

Give Guide 2024: AHANA
More »
More Give Guide
All Special Guides
2024 Millwood Daze

2024 Millwood Daze @ Downtown Millwood

Sat., Aug. 24, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Eliza Billingham

Eliza Billingham

Eliza Billingham is a staff writer covering food, from restaurants and cooking to legislation, agriculture and climate. She joined the Inlander in 2023 after completing a master's degree in journalism from Boston University.

Digital Edition

  • August 22-28, 2024

Special Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation