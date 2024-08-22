Give Guide 2024

Each year, hundreds of organizations throughout the Inland Northwest work hard to ensure that everyone in our community is healthy, happy and whole. The Inlander's annual philanthropy issue, Give Guide, offers a glimpse into the many nonprofits making meaningful change for the better in our community.

You don't need to look hard to find the passionate teams supporting people at some of the hardest moments in their lives. It's evident in the care offered by the Childhood Cancer Coalition, whose team members have been in the same shoes as parents like Meagan Glubrecht, whose 3-year-old son Ollie was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year. You'll also find it in the work of Safety Net Inland NW, which helps young adults get on their feet as they age out of the foster care system and set out on their own.

Meanwhile, River City Youth Ops is celebrating the return of some familiar faces as it returns to its roots, and Light A Lamp is expanding its efforts to ensure that teenagers struggling with depression and anxiety know that people care, and help is available.

In addition to our reported stories on these and other organizations, you'll find an extensive advertising directory of many of our region's nonprofits that can help you understand the work taking place throughout the community.

If you're passionate about helping your neighbors, this is a great place to learn how to get involved, where to donate your time and/or money, and to be reminded of the many people working together for good in our region.

— SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL, Give Guide Editor

