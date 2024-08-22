Give Guide 2024: The Literacy Project of North Idaho

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of LPNI Reading should be fun — for everyone!

The estimates vary — 32 million adults? 46 million? — but the urgency is clear: at least 1 in 6 American adults cannot read or write above a third grade level. They've been left behind by unscientific teaching methods, or rushed along by a school system that advanced them despite failing benchmarks, or they were simply pulled out of school to work.

No matter the reason, it's not their fault they can't read well, says Kat Gilmore, founder of the Literacy Project of North Idaho.

"Reading is one of those things you can't teach yourself," she says.

But smart people can figure out a way to avoid reading. In Gilmore's experience, most nonreaders find coping mechanisms that allow them to function well in daily life without reading.

They can cope so well, in fact, that their low literacy goes undetected by family and friends, Gilmore says. Some are successful local business owners or other respected community members. But the shame of not being able to read well keeps adults from seeking help.

That's where the Literacy Project steps in. Gilmore and other teachers offer confidential classes for adults who have low to no reading skills.

In May, the Literacy Project received a $10,000 grant from the Innovia Foundation to help keep these efforts alive. The grant will also support English as a second language classes for community members who are learning the language.

But there's plenty more need and plenty of ways to get involved. Coming soon, you can dress up as your favorite author or character for the Literacy Project's WalkRunRead 5K fundraiser on Oct. 19. The $30 entrance fee goes straight to supporting programs. You can also visit theliteracyprojectni.org to find out how to volunteer your time or resources.

"My heart is with those people who find the courage and are humble enough to just say, 'Help,'" Gilmore says.