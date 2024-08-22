Beacon Hill’s expertise in catering and event planning helps nonprofits level up fundraisers

The delicious signature brownies from Beacon Hill Catering & Events have been perennially popular items at area fundraisers — not just for eating, but for auctioning! In fact, a single brownie platter once garnered a winning bid of more than $2,600.

Thanks to the popularity of those decadent treats, co-owner Ellie Aaro estimates that Beacon Hill’s brownies have helped local nonprofits raise around $350,000 over the past 20 years.

Yet brownies certainly aren’t the only way that Beacon Hill has contributed to the success of nonprofit events in that time. Through their business, Aaro and her team have offered tailored, end-to-end event planning and catering services to organizations of all sizes, from school booster clubs to nationally recognized charitable foundations.

“We have great bandwidth and a long history of experience in catered events,” she says. “One of our main priorities is to understand the mission of the organization and figure out how catering would amplify their messaging and the event experience.”

When SNAP and the Ronald McDonald House wanted to host fundraisers in a convenient luncheon-style format, Beacon Hill came up with a concept that Aaro describes as a “hybrid plated meal.” It features a gourmet, scratch-made box lunch that guests could enjoy within the timeframe of their lunch breaks in a central downtown location. The flexible format proved a hit.

The family-focused nonprofit Vanessa Behan, on the other hand, was looking to give a distinctive spin to its annual Cheers for Kids event. Beacon Hill has delivered by partnering with local breweries to create one-of-a-kind food and beer pairings that make for a truly “special and memorable” occasion, Aaro says.

“It’s an event that’s unique to them, one that you can’t go to anywhere else in Spokane.”

BBeacon Hill has even helped transport fundraiser guests to a region in Italy that’s famous for its wine and cuisine. As the dinner and venue sponsor for the YWCA Spokane’s annual Evening in Tuscany benefit event, Beacon Hill provides a Tuscan-inspired menu and atmosphere that routinely draws compliments for months afterwards.

“Their involvement has enhanced the overall experience, adding an elevated level of sophistication and warmth to the evening,” explains Evening in Tuscany event planner Jennifer Evans. “Through their culinary expertise, Beacon Hill has provided guests with exquisite dining experiences, contributing to the event's reputation and success. This partnership has helped An Evening in Tuscany not only meet but exceed fundraising goals, enabling more substantial support for the causes the event champions.”

As Beacon Hill’s reputation for excellence has grown among the nonprofit community, so too have its expertise and resources. Longstanding professional collaborations with other award-winning partners, such as Barrister Winery, enable Beacon Hill Catering & Events to dial in every single aspect — meals, libations, music, location, you name it — according to its clients’ vision.

“We’re dynamic and versatile, so we work really hard to keep things fresh and solve problems creatively, whether it’s a budget, a location or a time constraint,” Aaro says.

“In that way, we’re like the glue that pulls an event together.”