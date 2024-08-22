Give Guide 2024: Connect With Local Nonprofits

Sponsored Content

“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, "Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”― Fred Rogers

It can be easy to focus on what’s wrong in the world. But if you take Mr. Rogers’ advice and look for the helpers, things start to look better. That’s what we do every year with the Inlander’s Give Guide -- shine a spotlight on the organizations and people who are working every day to create a brighter future for the Inland Northwest. And if you want to feel even better, don’t just look for the helpers, roll up your sleeves and work with them.

This guide has all you need to know how to help -- from volunteering your time, donating items or money or even attending a fundraiser. Browse the pages of the 2024 Inlander Guide Guide below to read about more than a hundred local nonprofits, all providing a wide variety of services and support to the Inland Northwest. In each listing, the nonprofits themselves have outlined what they do, and how you can contribute.

Light A Lamp works to support Inland Northwest students who struggle with anxiety and depression, one act of kindness at a time

By Colton Rasanen

Light A Lamp works to support Inland Northwest students who struggle with anxiety and depression, one act of kindness at a time

Give Guide 2024: The Literacy Project of North Idaho

Give Guide 2024: The Literacy Project of North Idaho

As she takes the lead at River City Youth Ops, Kate Burke hopes to reinvigorate the organization where she got her start

By E.J. Iannelli

As she takes the lead at River City Youth Ops, Kate Burke &#10;hopes to reinvigorate the organization where she got her start

Give Guide 2024: Partners INW

By Eliza Billingham

Give Guide 2024: Partners INW

The Childhood Cancer Coalition eases the disease's burden on Inland Northwest families, one kindness at a time

By E.J. Iannelli

The Childhood Cancer Coalition eases the disease's burden on Inland Northwest families, one kindness at a time

Give Guide 2024: Joya

By Victor Corral Martinez

Give Guide 2024: Joya

When kids age out of the foster system, Safety Net Inland Northwest is there to help

By Nate Sanford

When kids age out of the foster system, &#10;Safety Net Inland Northwest is there to help

Give Guide 2024: AHANA

By Victor Corral Martinez

Give Guide 2024: AHANA
