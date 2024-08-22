Give Guide 2024: Connect With Local Nonprofits

It can be easy to focus on what’s wrong in the world. But if you take Mr. Rogers’ advice and look for the helpers, things start to look better. That’s what we do every year with the Inlander’s Give Guide -- shine a spotlight on the organizations and people who are working every day to create a brighter future for the Inland Northwest. And if you want to feel even better, don’t just look for the helpers, roll up your sleeves and work with them.

This guide has all you need to know how to help -- from volunteering your time, donating items or money or even attending a fundraiser. Browse the pages of the 2024 Inlander Guide Guide below to read about more than a hundred local nonprofits, all providing a wide variety of services and support to the Inland Northwest. In each listing, the nonprofits themselves have outlined what they do, and how you can contribute.