Breakfast: Start your day off right without emptying your wallet at these 11 spots

BREAKFAST BAGEL SANDWICH $8

Rocket Bakery, 1325 W. First Ave. and other locations

Huge fluffy egg, melty cheddar and Canadian bacon, all on a soft bagel? Yes, please. This is the kind of breakfast sandwich you get for the person who's a hangry mess if they don't have enough protein to get their morning started. (I love you, mom! Yay, Rocket, for helping us kick vacation off right!) Pick your bagel (plain, Italian herb, asiago, etc.), and wait for Chef Mic to work his magic (yes, these microwaved eggs are great!) and you'll get a super filling breakfast that you might even be able to stretch into two meals. (SW)

QUICHE $8

The Mason Jar, 101 F St., Cheney

On most days this charming cafe, located on the main thoroughfare of Cheney's historic center, is filled with busy students from Eastern Washington University just up the hill. Campus staff and locals know, too, that it's a great spot for a hearty morning or midday meal. While there are tons of tasty, filling and healthy options for breakfast (smoothies, avocado toast, biscuits and more), try the home-style quiche, which comes in three flavor combos — ham and bacon, spinach asiago, and broccoli cheddar — and a side of mixed greens. A perfectly golden, flaky crust cradles the protein-packed eggy insides, a great combination to get your brain prepped for a busy day. The Mason Jar's breakfast menu is served until 11 am on weekdays and all day on weekends. (CS)

PEG'S BUTTERMILK HOTCAKES SHORT STACK $11.25

Little Euro, 1235 S. Grand Blvd. 517 N. Pines Road, Spokane Valley

The great thing about breakfast is it's the only meal where it's 100% acceptable to just eat what's ostensibly just dessert. Old European and its Little Euro spinoff restaurants know this all too well (heck, the best thing on their menu is literally called a "cake plate"). And while their crepes and aebleskivers fit the European delicacy vibe, sometimes you just want an old-fashioned stack of pancakes. The short stack of buttermilk hotcakes features two ginormous pancakes that might make you so full you skip lunch. When covered in butter and syrup, they make for an extra sweet start to any day. (SS)

THE BENNY $10

Mandala Chai & Coffee Co. 4102 S. Bowdish Road, Spokane Valley

Along Bowdish Road in south Spokane Valley, drivers pass by this cute little drive-thru coffee stand. Though Mandala Chai's menu has many delicious things to complement a morning beverage, it's hard to go wrong with their savory breakfast sandwich, The Benny. Layers of scrambled egg, havarti, arugula and a house-made lemony hollandaise combine to create a balanced array of flavors. Not to mention it has a double bacon layer, consisting of both the classic crispy strip and its Canadian cousin. All the middle bits are bracketed by a croissant that manages to elevate the meal further with its flaky, buttery layers. It's safe to say I've found a new breakfast go-to. It's well worth the drive. (BR)

PUMPKIN WAFFLE $11.44

Boots Bakery & Lounge, 19 W. Main Ave.

Pumpkin flavors are, unfortunately, often locked away in autumnal specialty menus that only exist for two months of the year. At Boot's Bakery though, you can enjoy this squash-tastic flavor throughout the year. As someone who's been eating at the all-vegan Boots for the past seven years, I can assure you that the pumpkin waffle has stayed a menu staple for a good reason. With a side of chai flavored butter, these pumpkin waffles are more than just a throwback to predictable fall flavors. If you'd like to enjoy these waffles from the comfort of your own home, Boots Bakery also sells pumpkin waffle batter to-go. (EB)

MEAT LOVER'S BREAKFAST BURRITO $9.75

De Leon Foods, 102 E. Francis Ave. 15530 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley

There's a reason De Leon Foods won best burritos in the Inlander's annual Best of the Inland Northwest issue for 2025: they're hefty, good and affordable. Hot food is served daily at each of the family-owned markets' two locations, and these breakfast options are the perfect way to fuel up for the day. Made to order, the meat lover's burrito is De Leon Foods' most popular breakfast burrito option, packing in scrambled eggs, refried beans, yellow bell pepper, and a variety of meats including bacon and sausage. Spice things up with the complimentary housemade salsa verde and salsa. (DS)

BISCUITS AND GRAVY $6.50

Lucky Bistro, 325 S. Sullivan Road, Spokane Valley

Carb lovers are in luck with the recent addition of Lucky Bistro to Spokane Valley's food scene. The eatery is hitting its stride and offers customers affordable and quality breakfast and cafe fare. Hop on the eatery's biscuits and gravy bargain train with three fluffy biscuits smothered in sausage gravy. You'll feel as though you've been transported to grandma's kitchen with the housemade quality — the gravy is well seasoned, generously portioned and comes with large pieces of sausage. Coffee is also a cornerstone of Lucky Bistro, which uses Indaba Coffee Roasters for its beans. Whether on the go (they also have a drive-thru!) or wanting a morning reprieve, grab a cup of Joe to start off your day. (DS)

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES $9

Molly's, 224 S. Lincoln St.

It's hard to miss the green A-frame roof or little black and white dog on the sign of this Spokane institution at the corner of Lincoln and Third downtown. Almost as iconic as its signage are Molly's HUGE buttermilk pancakes. For $9, a stack of three fall-off-your-plate pancakes get delivered to your table, ready to be slathered in butter and your syrup of choice. These ain't no IHOP pancakes, they're unbelievably fluffy and soak up butter and syrup like a delicious sponge. If you can get through all three in one sitting, I commend you. Otherwise, down one and save the others for a snack or second-breakfast later in the day. (MP)

GLUTEN-FREE AVOCADO TOAST $11

Cole's Bakery & Cafe, 521 E. Holland Ave.

Spokane's gluten-free food scene isn't that robust, but for the celiacs among us, Cole's Bakery & Cafe up north is an oasis of GF eats. Despite boomers determining a love of this dish is the reason Millennials and Gen Z can't afford houses (definitely couldn't be decades of their regressive wealth-hoarding politics!), Cole's avocado toast actually is a pretty good breakfast deal. The toasty GF slice is smothered with buttery, nutty avocado and topped with Cole's house-made bagel seasoning, then served with a slice of orange and two eggs cooked in any style. Anything but an online punchline, it's a filling way to start the day. (SS) BREAKFAST BURRITO $6.50-$7.50