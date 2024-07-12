Where To Give: Volunteer Lawyers Program

click to enlarge VLP photo In the summer of 2023, volunteers Becca Townley and Bella Vega helped fire victims regain access to lost paperwork and documents.

Seeking legal assistance is expensive, and that's why the Spokane Volunteer Lawyers Program provides free legal services to help bridge the gaps in the system that are often present for low-income individuals.

"I feel like the legal system is very stressful, and for someone who's not familiar with it, I want to ease some of that stress," says Spokane Volunteer Lawyers Program coordinator Charity Rotinski. "I think it's important that that's something we always consider at the VLP, that we help take away some of the stress, the fear and the anxiety."

Started in 1985, the volunteer-run nonprofit provides legal education and advice to low-income individuals in Spokane, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Ferry and Lincoln county through clinics, events and classes.

click to enlarge VLP photo Spokane Volunteer Lawyers Program coordinator Charity Rotinski.

"We assist people with their family law cases, some limited consumer legal issues, and we do wills and estate planning clinics several times a year, and all of our services are free," Rotinski says.

The organization offers weekly family law clinics, including providing advice and assistance with divorce, custody and child support issues, among other things. There are also monthly walk-in legal clinics and weekly consumer assistance projects for people to get advice on things such as creditors garnishing wages or landlords who are overcharging their tenants.

Since Spokane Volunteer Lawyers Program is run by volunteers, Rotinski adds that it can also serve as a helpful resource to those beginning their work in law.

"I place a high emphasis on volunteers helping here, especially if it's students entering the legal field or new attorneys who want to find out where they want to practice and what area of law they're interested in," she says.

Rotinski recommends contributing financial support through the Spokane County Bar Association Volunteer Lawyers program or through their Amazon wishlist at spokanevop.org/support-the-vlp. "If you are an attorney or Limited License Legal Technician, please volunteer your time. You can really can make a difference and have a positive impact on a lot of people," she adds.

"Everyone knows it's not usually affordable for somebody to hire an attorney, so we offer guidance and assistance when we can to try to help that process go a little smoother," Rotinski says. "I want people to feel safe and welcome, and to know that we're going to do the best we can."





