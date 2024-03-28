A new Washington program will automatically start retirement accounts for workers who don't already have access

By

click to enlarge A new Washington program will automatically start retirement accounts for workers who don't already have access
Washington state Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti.

More than 1.2 million Washington workers will soon have an easier option to save for retirement thanks to a law that passed at the very end of this year's legislative session.

Under the new Washington Saves plan, private sector workers who don't already have access to a retirement account will be enrolled in an automatic Individual Retirement Account, with a set amount of their pre-tax paycheck going into an account that will follow them to future jobs.

More than half of the full-time workers in the private sector have access to a 401(k) or other retirement savings account through their employer, and virtually all public sector and union employees have that option.

But younger people, members of minority communities, and those who work in hospitality or construction are far less likely to have a retirement savings option.

About 63% of workers between 18 and 25 in Washington don't have the option to contribute to a retirement account through their employer, and 43% of workers of any age lack that access, according to a December 2023 Pew Charitable Trust report commissioned by the Washington Legislature.

Those gaps are important to address, because the sooner you start saving, the more compounding interest can work in your favor to help build up savings for retirement, says Washington Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti, who pushed for the new program.

"Two out of three millennials today have zero retirement savings, and it's even worse for Gen Z," Pellicciotti says. "If money has been invested professionally, with compounding interest early in one's career ... it almost guarantees they will be a millionaire before they retire."

What's already alarming is the number of near retirees without any savings: Nearly 42% of American workers aged 56 to 64 do not have a retirement account, according to a 2021 Census Bureau survey.

"That is putting us toward a potential crisis," Pellicciotti says.

The lack of retirement savings among older workers is already expected to cost Washington state $3.9 billion in social safety net spending over the next 20 years, according to the Pew report. During that same time frame, it's expected that another $25.9 billion in federal social assistance will be needed just for Washington residents who don't have enough money saved.

"The public will not accept a 90-year-old without housing and food living on the streets," Pellicciotti says. "It's critical that people have access for a dignified retirement. And the reality is, when it comes to retirement, it's important that people start saving early."

Over the next few years, a 15-member governing board will determine how the Washington Saves program will operate, including how much of someone's paycheck should automatically be put into their account, which will be somewhere between 3% and 7%. The board will also decide how the funds will be managed by financial professionals.

The program is scheduled to start in July 2027, and workers who don't want to participate can opt out.

But Pellicciotti says that many workers want an easy way to save, and in other states with this type of program, workers have largely chosen to participate.

Fifteen states have created a retirement savings program, and in the seven whose programs are operational, about 64% to 82% of people remain enrolled (instead of opting out), according to the Pew report.

The Washington Saves plan is one of three major financial policy changes Pellicciotti has been working to put in place in recent years to economically empower Washingtonians.

The other two include plans to require that schools teach financial literacy — that requirement almost passed this session, but the House and Senate didn't concur after some amendments were made — and the creation of a "baby bond" program called the Washington Future Fund.

The future fund would invest money for every baby born under Apple Health (the state Medicaid program), so by the time they turn 18 they'd have savings to put toward an education, buying a home, or starting a business.

Pellicciotti hopes to bring both the financial literacy bill and the future fund bill back before lawmakers next year.

"The steps that we're taking — economic opportunity at birth, the tools to economically thrive throughout one's career, and the ability for retirement security later in life — when we do these things well and simply empower people and give them the tools to be economically successful, it is a major contributor to their well-being overall and their health," he says. "This is where we can move things in the right direction." ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Retirement for All"

Tags

U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers' surprise retirement sent shockwaves through Spokane's political world and sets the stage for a "mad scramble" 2024 election

By Nate Sanford

U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers' surprise retirement sent shockwaves through Spokane's political world and sets the stage for a "mad scramble" 2024 election

How challenging our financial mythos has me on track to retire at 40

By Jon Maroni

How challenging our financial mythos has me on track to retire at 40
More »

As deaths on our roads continue to rise, a local stay-at-home dad is on an ambitious quest to make Spokane's streets the safest in the U.S.

By Nate Sanford

As deaths on our roads continue to rise, a local stay-at-home dad is on an ambitious quest to make Spokane's streets the safest in the U.S.

Washington legislators voted this session to add the perspective of marginalized communities into state learning standards

By Colton Rasanen

Washington legislators voted this session to add the perspective of marginalized communities into state learning standards

NEWS BRIEFS: Spokane begins camp removal and graffiti clean up as the weather warms

NEWS BRIEFS: Spokane begins camp removal and graffiti clean up as the weather warms

Spokane signs contract to continue using churches as homeless shelters through the end of August

By Nate Sanford

Spokane signs contract to continue using churches as homeless shelters through the end of August
More »

Spokane's mayor proposes using traffic camera ticket funds to pay for police

By Nate Sanford

Spokane's mayor proposes using traffic camera ticket funds to pay for police
More Local News
All News
High Country Orchard Easter Egg Hunt

High Country Orchard Easter Egg Hunt @ High Country Orchard

Sat., March 30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Samantha Wohlfeil

Samantha Wohlfeil covers the environment, rural communities and cultural issues for the Inlander. Since joining the paper in 2017, she's reported how the weeks after getting out of prison can be deadly, how some terminally ill Eastern Washington patients have struggled to access lethal medication, and other sensitive...

Digital Edition

  • March 28- 3, 2024

Special Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation