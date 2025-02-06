Adding cannabis to your spread this Sunday is a super idea, and easier than it seems

By

click to enlarge Adding cannabis to your spread this Sunday is a super idea, and easier than it seems
Leslie Douglas illustration/Adobe Stock
Consider edibles as you plan Super Bowl snacks.

Sunday is a big day not only because of the Big Game that will crown an NFL champion, but a big day for the spread of food and drinks that will accompany watch parties around the nation.

That's not to say you can't invite cannabis to the party. In fact, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce estimated in 2023 that somewhere between 50% and 80% of NFL players consume cannabis, as he told Vanity Fair.

Here are three tips for those looking to include cannabis edibles in their Sunday spread.

FIND THE DEALS

Almost every dispensary in the region offers regular deals on edibles. There's "Snack Sunday" at Greenhand or "Munchie Monday" at TreeHouse Club, though the latter will come too late for the game. Just about every day of the week there is an opportunity to find anywhere from 15% to 30% off on edibles.

A few examples before Sunday's game include Cinder's Tailgate Days special this Thursday and Sunday with 20% off edibles and The Green Nugget's impressive 30% off everything every Saturday.

MAKE YOUR OWN

For those who are adventurous in the kitchen, the option to run wild with an infused recipe is always on the table.

The Inlander's Green Zone archive features numerous recipes from over the years, from spicy jalapeño poppers to sweet and savory bacon and banana muffins, and of course traditional favorites like gummies and cookies.

The archives also include recipes for staple ingredients like cannabutter, infused oils, infused cream and even tincture for those home chefs who want to go their own way with what they're making this weekend.

If you've been on social media in the years since legalization, you've no doubt seen a version of the "when the edible hits" meme.

Edibles take longer to come on than inhaled cannabis, last longer and often hit harder. If you're making something from scratch, it's important to have a good idea roughly how much THC is in each serving — store bought products cannot contain more than 10 milligrams per serving, for comparison.

KNOW YOURSELF AND YOUR PARTY

It's also important to know who will be at your party. Kids or cannabis-averse adults could easily mix up the infused jalapeño poppers with the regular ones at the other end of the table. For a smooth Sunday, make sure to keep your infused items out of reach of anyone who shouldn't get their hands on them.

The original print version of this article was headlined "Big Game Bites"

Tags
Mark as Favorite

Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander
Our Journalism Makes a Difference., and so can you. Support Inlander

When it comes to infused beverages, these days there's an option for everyone

By Will Maupin

Image: When it comes to infused beverages, these days there's an option for everyone

For the second year, an Idaho legislator has introduced a bill proposing mandatory minimum fines for cannabis possession

By Will Maupin

Image: For the second year, an Idaho legislator has introduced a bill proposing mandatory minimum fines for cannabis possession

A guide to finding energizing strains to keep you awake through the long winter nights

By Will Maupin

Image: A guide to finding energizing strains to keep you awake through the long winter nights

Green Wednesday marks the start of the holiday season for cannabis consumers

By Will Maupin

Image: Green Wednesday marks the start of the holiday season for cannabis consumers
More »

Another year, another legislative push to legalize homegrown cannabis in Washington

By Will Maupin

Image: Another year, another legislative push to legalize homegrown cannabis in Washington

When it comes to infused beverages, these days there's an option for everyone

By Will Maupin

Image: When it comes to infused beverages, these days there's an option for everyone

For the second year, an Idaho legislator has introduced a bill proposing mandatory minimum fines for cannabis possession

By Will Maupin

Image: For the second year, an Idaho legislator has introduced a bill proposing mandatory minimum fines for cannabis possession

New signage for retail stores explains the risk of high-potency cannabis

By Will Maupin

Image: New signage for retail stores explains the risk of high-potency cannabis
More »
More Green Zone
All News
Image: Chewelah Winterfest

Chewelah Winterfest @ Chewelah

Sat., Feb. 8

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Will Maupin

Will Maupin is a regular contributor to the Inlander, mainly covering sports, culture and cannabis. He’s been writing about sports since 2013 and cannabis since 2019. Will enjoys covering local college basketball, and regularly contributes to the Inlander's Gonzaga Basketball blog, Kennel Corner. He also writes...

Image: Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • February 6-12, 2025
The Inlander on Facebook
The Inlander on Bluesky
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2025 Inlander
Powered By Foundation