Adding cannabis to your spread this Sunday is a super idea, and easier than it seems

click to enlarge Leslie Douglas illustration/Adobe Stock Consider edibles as you plan Super Bowl snacks.

Sunday is a big day not only because of the Big Game that will crown an NFL champion, but a big day for the spread of food and drinks that will accompany watch parties around the nation.

That's not to say you can't invite cannabis to the party. In fact, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce estimated in 2023 that somewhere between 50% and 80% of NFL players consume cannabis, as he told Vanity Fair.

Here are three tips for those looking to include cannabis edibles in their Sunday spread.

FIND THE DEALS

Almost every dispensary in the region offers regular deals on edibles. There's "Snack Sunday" at Greenhand or "Munchie Monday" at TreeHouse Club, though the latter will come too late for the game. Just about every day of the week there is an opportunity to find anywhere from 15% to 30% off on edibles.

A few examples before Sunday's game include Cinder's Tailgate Days special this Thursday and Sunday with 20% off edibles and The Green Nugget's impressive 30% off everything every Saturday.

MAKE YOUR OWN

For those who are adventurous in the kitchen, the option to run wild with an infused recipe is always on the table.

The Inlander's Green Zone archive features numerous recipes from over the years, from spicy jalapeño poppers to sweet and savory bacon and banana muffins, and of course traditional favorites like gummies and cookies.

The archives also include recipes for staple ingredients like cannabutter, infused oils, infused cream and even tincture for those home chefs who want to go their own way with what they're making this weekend.

If you've been on social media in the years since legalization, you've no doubt seen a version of the "when the edible hits" meme.

Edibles take longer to come on than inhaled cannabis, last longer and often hit harder. If you're making something from scratch, it's important to have a good idea roughly how much THC is in each serving — store bought products cannot contain more than 10 milligrams per serving, for comparison.

KNOW YOURSELF AND YOUR PARTY

It's also important to know who will be at your party. Kids or cannabis-averse adults could easily mix up the infused jalapeño poppers with the regular ones at the other end of the table. For a smooth Sunday, make sure to keep your infused items out of reach of anyone who shouldn't get their hands on them.