After releasing a PFAS documentary, the West Plains Water Coalition is looking forward to further environmental investigation

By

click to enlarge After releasing a PFAS documentary, the West Plains Water Coalition is looking forward to further environmental investigation
Courtesy photo
The West Plains Water Coalition is tasked with educating people about safe drinking water.

It's been almost seven years since many people living on the West Plains learned they were slowly getting exposed to "forever chemicals" in their water, whether they received Airway Heights city water or owned property with a private well.

The news that chemicals used in firefighting foam had leached into the groundwater hit like a hammer in 2017, with Fairchild Air Force Base announcing that wells around the base were testing very high for PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances). Those chemicals bioaccumulate over time in the body and have been linked to cancers, reproductive health issues, and kidney, thyroid, and liver issues. While they're used in a huge variety of applications, from stain-resistant furniture and carpeting to grease-resistant food wrappers, the levels of toxins found in West Plains water created far higher exposure levels for people there than in most of the country.

Marcie Zambryski wonders whether that contamination led to the death of her husband. Six months after he died from thyroid complications and pancreatic cancer, she received a letter from the Air Force saying her water might be contaminated.

Zambryski is one of several residents who shared their stories for a new 20-minute documentary by the West Plains Water Coalition called Troubled Waters.

A small crowd gathered for the debut screening of the film Saturday afternoon at the HUB community center in Airway Heights, braving frigid temperatures to meet the volunteer residents working through the coalition to educate the community.

The film offers a brief history of how the chemicals came to be used in and around the West Plains, and showcases the fears and frustrations of those living in the area.

"How many years have we been drinking that water, as well as the livestock on the farm here?" coalition board member Nick Scharff says in the film. He chokes up as he says, "I worry about my new grandbaby that's here on the farm, my son, his wife — I'm concerned."

Other residents, like coalition Vice President Mo Noder, were lucky enough to be warned not to drink the water as early as 30 years ago. Noder's father and father-in-law, career military men, warned him about solvents and other chemicals that had been dumped on the base decades earlier, so his family has been driving to Spokane to fill water jugs all that time, rather than drinking from their well. He's concerned for his neighbors who didn't have that warning.

Formed in spring 2023, the West Plains Water Coalition has been awarded a two-year Public Participation Grant from the state Department of Ecology that will help the nonprofit educate the public and offer resources for safer drinking water. The film was funded in part by that grant, and the coalition plans to offer many educational meetings this year.

To watch the film and learn more, visit westplainswater.org

Ongoing research will also expand the understanding of how contamination moves through underground paleochannels and aquifers on the West Plains.

Chad Pritchard, a geology professor at Eastern Washington University, has received another grant from Ecology to create a three-dimensional groundwater model of the area. He'll be monitoring 30 sites over the next year including rivers, lakes and some of the roughly 1,500 residential wells to help understand the particle flow.

"Just north of the base, if you're in a shallow aquifer, it's contaminated, but the lower aquifer is not," Pritchard says. "When you go across Hayford [Road], the upper aquifer is not as contaminated, as far as we know so far, as the lower one because the groundwater actually transfers down."

The Air Force has tested many nearby wells, but until recently it did not test east of Hayford Road.

Last fall, the Seattle Times reported that the Spokane International Airport, which is east of Hayford, also detected PFAS contamination in 2017. But unlike the Air Force, the airport did not notify neighbors or immediately begin working with the state to remediate that pollution.

Coalition Secretary Michele Baca, who's lived on the east side of North Hayford Road since 2012, says her well has not tested at detectable levels for PFAS, but she's concerned her high cholesterol is related to drinking Airway Heights water at work. She's upset the airport didn't inform the public.

"They were egregiously duplicitous in not coming forth to the Department of Ecology. Shame on them," Baca says. "We can do better. We're killing the planet, we're killing ourselves, we need to stop it."

In good news for those east of Hayford, coalition founder John Hancock was happy to announce at the screening that the Environmental Protection Agency is partnering with Ecology and regional and state health agencies to start testing wells in that area. The EPA will be meeting with the coalition and local officials this week.

"They're going to move fast in the spring," Hancock said. "Stay tuned for information pretty soon about how to get your well tested if you live in that part of the West Plains." ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Troubled Waters"

Tags

Trending

Speaking of...

Project Censored's Top 10 stories of 2023 are dominated by environmental destruction and corporate malfeasance

By Paul Rosenberg

Project Censored's Top 10 stories of 2023 are dominated by environmental destruction and corporate malfeasance

More voting, a LGBTQ+ survey, dams and other things to expect in 2024

By Samantha Wohlfeil, Nate Sanford and Colton Rasanen

More voting, a LGBTQ+ survey, dams and other things to expect in 2024

Nez Perce Tribe shares its work to restore balance in documentary Covenant of the Salmon People

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Nez Perce Tribe shares its work to restore balance in documentary Covenant of the Salmon People

Washington could link its carbon market with California and Québec, prompting calls for improvements to both

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Washington could link its carbon market with California and Québec, prompting calls for improvements to both
More »

Latest in Local News

In the freezing dark on top of Mount Spokane one night in December 2022, the ski patrol and other first responders answered the call

By Ted S. McGregor Jr.

In the freezing dark on top of Mount Spokane one night in December 2022, the ski patrol and other first responders answered the call

More than 200 Spokane churches were asked to open their doors to homeless people during dangerously cold weather — four agreed

By Nate Sanford

More than 200 Spokane churches were asked to open their doors to homeless people during dangerously cold weather &mdash; four agreed

NEWS BRIEFS: Washington schools to get lifesaving overdose reversal kits

NEWS BRIEFS: Washington schools to get lifesaving overdose reversal kits

Disagreements on wages and health insurance have stalled a labor contract between WSU and the working student union

By Colton Rasanen

Disagreements on wages and health insurance have stalled a labor contract between WSU and the working student union
More »

Readers also liked…

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants

Spokane students demand gun reform; plus, Spokane wrestles with dwindling water resources, and Airway Heights seeks City Council applicants

Spokane's mayor proposes using traffic camera ticket funds to pay for police

By Nate Sanford

Spokane's mayor proposes using traffic camera ticket funds to pay for police
More Local News
All News

Things To Do

Pop-Up Pickens: New Year, New You

Pop-Up Pickens: New Year, New You @ The Small Biz Shoppe

Sat., Jan. 20, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Samantha Wohlfeil

Samantha Wohlfeil covers the environment, rural communities and cultural issues for the Inlander. Since joining the paper in 2017, she's reported how the weeks after getting out of prison can be deadly, how some terminally ill Eastern Washington patients have struggled to access lethal medication, and other sensitive...

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 18-24, 2024

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation