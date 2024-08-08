NEWS BRIEFS: Medical Lake residents protest a homeless shelter rumor

click to enlarge Nate Sanford photo Medical Lake protestors held signs that said "Keep Spokane Problems in Spokane."

You could feel the anger vibrating through the air on Sunday, as more than 100 people gathered in Medical Lake for a press conference-turned-protest to oppose a supposed homeless shelter plan by the City of Spokane. The event was held by Medical Lake Mayor Terri Cooper and Spokane County Commissioner Al French. Both expressed opposition to what they claimed were "recent efforts by the City of Spokane" to purchase the Pine Lodge facility — a former women's prison in Medical Lake that is vacant and owned by the state — and turn it into a homeless shelter. But Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown says that's totally false. She toured the facility last week, but says it was to explore the idea of using it "for our region's public safety needs," not as a homeless shelter. During the event, French presented emails showing Spokane Homeless Coalition administrator Barry Barfield pitched the idea of using the facility as a homeless shelter to city officials and invited them to a July 13 meeting. But the emails don't show any concrete plan — or that Brown had direct involvement. On X, formerly Twitter, Brown said the news conference was a "campaign event," and accused French of "exploiting fears" for political gain. (NATE SANFORD)

DISEASE DETECTED

Last week, Washington state recorded its first case of chronic wasting disease — a fatal neurological disease that affects deer, elk and moose — making it the 35th state to deal with the issue. The disease was detected in a deceased whitetail deer near Mead in July, and confirmed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Since the disease is always fatal and there isn't a cure, it could have devastating effects on wild cervid populations if left unchecked. Fish and Wildlife created a Chronic Wasting Disease Management Plan in 2021 after cases were detected in Western Montana. Under the plan, they will continue testing throughout the state to track the spread. While there is no evidence that chronic wasting disease can transmit to humans or domestic animals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommends not handling or eating meat from an animal that looks sick or is acting strange. Fish and Wildlife advises hunters to have their game tested for the disease and to use gloves when handling animal carcasses. (COLTON RASANEN)

WELL, WELL, UNWELL

More than half of the private West Plains wells that were tested for toxic forever chemicals in March and June are unsafe for human health, according to Environmental Protection Agency regulations. On Monday, Aug. 5, the state Department of Ecology announced that of the 411 wells sampled around Airway Heights, 236, or 57%, had PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in concentrations higher than drinking water standards. Ecology is contracting with Culligan of Spokane to provide those homes with free monthly water delivery, and for homes outside of Culligan's delivery area the state Department of Health purchased other water dispensers. More than a quarter of the wells tested — 111 of them — did not test positive for PFAS, and another 64 had PFAS below the drinking water standard. (SAMANTHA WOHLFEIL) ♦