City Council seeks subpoenas, outside investigation into Spokane police chief's relationship with property owners group

S pokane city council members are drawing up plans for an investigation into police Chief Craig Meidl following revelations that he gave "special access" about internal police workings to a small group of commercial property owners.





Related 'Special access': Inside the police chief's alliance with a small group of powerful Spokane property owners The communications between Meidl and the property owners were uncovered by a police ombudsman investigation, which described “special access” and a “prolific email relationship” between the parties.

The draft resolution — which is sponsored by Council President Breean Beggs and Council members Betsy Wilkerson and Lori Kinnear — calls for further independent investigation to determine the full scope of the chief’s conduct, as well as any other current and former city employees who may have improperly shared information.

Specifically, the council members are concerned that the conduct described by the ombudsman may “violate various state and local laws requiring fair and equitable conduct by city officials and which prohibit electioneering via city resources,” according to the resolution.

Wilkerson confirmed on Tuesday that council members are planning to discuss the resolution at a committee meeting on Monday, and bring it to a vote a week later.





Inlander last month — show that the chief would frequently share police data and information with the property owners when they asked for it. Wilkerson and others are concerned that regular citizens don't have that type of access, and that the property owners were using the police information to advance a political agenda and attack progressive politicians they disagree with.



The proposed resolution says the investigation will include, but not be limited to, the following questions:



1. Did Meidl's actions violate any city or police department policies regarding city records? Emails between Meidl and the property owners — which the published online last month — show that the chief would frequently share police data and information with the property owners when they asked for it. Wilkerson and others are concerned that regular citizens don't have that type of access, and that the property owners were using the police information to advance a political agenda and attack progressive politicians they disagree with.The proposed resolution says the investigation will include, but not be limited to, the following questions:1. Did Meidl's actions violate any city or police department policies regarding city records?





3. Did the communications and release of records violate Spokane's law relating to electioneering?



4. Did the release of records violate state law relating to electioneering and fair treatment?

“When there’s something this high profile out there, the citizens deserve to know,” Wilkerson says.2. Did the release of records violate the city's anti-bullying and harassment policies by indirectly supporting bullying or harassment by the people who received those records?3. Did the communications and release of records violate Spokane's law relating to electioneering?4. Did the release of records violate state law relating to electioneering and fair treatment?

The resolution would direct the city attorney to launch an investigation and come back with a report of findings no later than Aug. 31. The resolution also asks that Mayor Nadine Woodward direct the city's Human Resources department to bring in an outside investigator, and engage special counsel to help the city attorney’s investigation.

The city attorney and special counsel would also be “encouraged to consult with the City Council in the issuance of subpoenas by the Council to aid the investigation,” according to the draft resolution.





S ince becoming public in early March, the revelations about Meidl’s relationship with the property owners have drawn sharply polarized reactions.



Progressives have strongly condemned the relationship. Almost two dozen community groups signed a petition calling for Meidl’s resignation, accusing him of using "his office unethically to provide direction and material support to those he considers his political allies." Progressives on city council haven’t called for a resignation, but they have criticized the chief’s actions. Wilkerson has described it as “behind-the-curtain activity” and an “inappropriate relationship.”



Conservatives like Woodward, however, have come to Meidl’s defense and said he was simply collaborating with downtown business owners to improve public safety. Meidl has said he did nothing wrong and won’t step down. Two thousand people have also signed a petition denouncing “anti-police” groups and proclaiming their support for the chief.



“People are very entrenched,” Wilkerson says. “It’s like you’re either for the police or the chief, or you’re not for the chief. There doesn’t seem to be any middle ground.”

Wilkerson says that language about subpoenas was added because of frustration about the ombudsman’s office not being able to subpoena people to testify as part of their investigation. Many of the police officers the ombudsman tried to interview declined.

Council member Zack Zappone, a liberal, says he's supportive of the resolution. He says a large number of community members have been expressing concern about what's going on in the police department.



"There's a lot of questions about if the police chief has been following procedures and protocols and policies," Zappone says. "I think an outside investigation could answer those questions."



Council member Jonathan Bingle, who leans conservative, is less certain.



"I go back and forth," Bingle says of the resolution.



Bingle says he doesn't think the investigation should just narrowly focus on Meidl, and that he would prefer to see the scope expanded to everyone involved in the questions raised by the ombudsman investigation.



Wilkerson says she doesn’t know what the process would look like if the investigation finds that Meidl did violate the law, and that any sort of reprimand would be up to the mayor’s office.

“I want to give the chief a fair shot,” Wilkerson says. “Either the investigation will totally exonerate him and we can move on — or we’ll have more work to do.”



Daniel Walters contributed reporting.

Next Monday, council members are planning to discuss a resolution that would direct the city attorney to launch an investigation into allegations of “unusual and concerning communications” between Meidl and the property owners, which include Chud Wendle and Sheldon Jackson, according to a draft copy of the resolution.