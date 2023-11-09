Question of the Week

What's the first activity you do when it snows?

MARGRIET CURRENT

Probably cozy up with a good book.

Is there a certain book you are excited to read this winter?

I am really behind on book reading, so this is a little bit outdated, but Where the Crawdads Sing is what I've been wanting to read. I just picked it up at Goodwill.




MICHAEL RUDD

Skiing. It is a great way to spend time with your friends and enjoy some recreational leisure.

Do you have a favorite mountain nearby that you like to ski on?

Last year we did a lot of night skiing at Mt. Spokane, and then this year we are going to get season passes at Lookout Pass.



GUS SANTOS

I think it's gotta be that first walk in the snow as it's falling and everything's quiet. I think it just changes the landscape of Spokane.

Do you have a favorite spot in Spokane to walk around when it snows?

I mean how could you not like Manito in the snow? Audubon is really nice, too.



MARLA DEMARS

I love to read, so I read a lot more once it snows.

What's your go-to genre once it gets cold outside?

I read a lot of metaphysical literature. I am a professional palm and tarot reader, so I tend to catch up on my tarot literature. I have a very big stack that I need to get through.




WAYNE KRAFFT

Skiing.

How long have you been skiing?

What's 70 minus 13? 57 years.

What do you enjoy about skiing?

Being active, being out in the snow and just the weather and really just the experience.



INTERVIEWS BY AMELIA TRONCONE
11/1/23, HUCKLEBERRY'S NATURAL MARKET

