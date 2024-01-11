Question of the Week

What do you want to see at the Garland Theater?

click to enlarge Question of the Week
click to enlarge Question of the Week

GINA MANTESE

The No. 1 thing I love is classic films. Just anything that isn't new.

Like what?

I'd love to see The Shining in a theater. They did Silence of the Lambs and Friday the 13th, so why not?





click to enlarge Question of the Week

MICKEL REUTER

What I think was cool was when they did March Madness events there.

Do you have a favorite Garland memory?

I took both my parents to see The Robe. That had to be '54, '55. I went to North Central, so I had a lot of date nights there, too.




click to enlarge Question of the Week

NAOMI FREDERICK

Maybe some Twilight Zone episodes like "Kick the Can."

Anything else?

Cartoons before the movies. Like Looney Tunes or Spider-Man.






click to enlarge Question of the Week

TYLER SOUTHERLAND

I wouldn't mind seeing newer stuff, along with the old movies they play.

Do you have any favorite memories at the Garland?

I've been on a couple of dates there. We saw Silence of the Lambs. We're still together.





click to enlarge Question of the Week

MIKE MESSINGER

I want to see it as a venue: stand-up comedy, small music groups. Maybe even a play. Take advantage of the stage.

Favorite memory there?

I saw Jaws there when it came out. I was young. It scarred me for life.




INTERVIEWS BY NICHOLAS DESHAIS
1/5/24, GARLAND DISTRICT

Tags

Trending

Latest in Columns & Letters

The urge — and trepidations — of connecting more deeply with the embattled wolves of the Pacific Northwest

By CMarie Fuhrman

The urge &mdash; and trepidations &mdash; of connecting more deeply with the embattled wolves of the Pacific Northwest

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

It's time to look the city of Spokane's challenges straight in the eyes and find a better way

By Lisa Brown

It's time to look the city of Spokane's challenges straight in the eyes and find a better way

Question of the Week

Question of the Week
More »

Readers also liked…

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it

By John Hagney

Two things never change: Humanity is prone to the scourge of addiction, and there's always somebody ready to profit from it
More Columns & Letters
All News

Things To Do

Moscow Lebowski Fest

Moscow Lebowski Fest @ The Kenworthy

Sat., Jan. 13, 4 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 11-17, 2024

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation