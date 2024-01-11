Question of the Week

GINA MANTESE

The No. 1 thing I love is classic films. Just anything that isn't new.

Like what?

I'd love to see The Shining in a theater. They did Silence of the Lambs and Friday the 13th, so why not?













MICKEL REUTER

What I think was cool was when they did March Madness events there.

Do you have a favorite Garland memory?

I took both my parents to see The Robe. That had to be '54, '55. I went to North Central, so I had a lot of date nights there, too.











NAOMI FREDERICK

Maybe some Twilight Zone episodes like "Kick the Can."

Anything else?

Cartoons before the movies. Like Looney Tunes or Spider-Man.















TYLER SOUTHERLAND

I wouldn't mind seeing newer stuff, along with the old movies they play.

Do you have any favorite memories at the Garland?

I've been on a couple of dates there. We saw Silence of the Lambs. We're still together.













MIKE MESSINGER

I want to see it as a venue: stand-up comedy, small music groups. Maybe even a play. Take advantage of the stage.

Favorite memory there?

I saw Jaws there when it came out. I was young. It scarred me for life.











INTERVIEWS BY NICHOLAS DESHAIS