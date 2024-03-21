Question of the Week

KYNZEE MANN

Flint or fire starter, or I feel like you could do pretty well with one of those little knife tools like a Swiss army knife... I feel like that would be good for survival.

















Emergency pack.

What would be in your emergency pack?

Well, for in the wilderness just like having snacks, extra water and then if I hurt myself, a little first aid kit. And then hopefully I'd have cell service in case something happens [to] get ahold of people.









STEPHANIE LEEK

A book. I love to read.

What book would it be?

Well it would be the one I am trying to plow through at the moment, The Covenant of Water. Have you read it? It's really good!









CRAIG GRUENIG

Maybe an umbrella so we could keep over the fire starter. Or maybe I should have a sleeping bag or something — something to stay warm, something I can cuddle up with next to the fire.















MATTHEW PLATERO

Probably a knife, because of the survivability. There's so many different uses for a knife.





















3/13/22, KENDALL YARDS