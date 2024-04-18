Question of the Week

How do you make friends as an adult?

click to enlarge Question of the Week
click to enlarge Question of the Week

NATHANIEL LOHMAN
I am a student in medical school here, so that's helpful, although a lot of my classmates are a lot younger, so it's hard to make friendships there. Otherwise, I bring my kid to the park, and I talk with the parents of kids that he plays with, or I strike up conversations with people at the bar next to me.

click to enlarge Question of the Week

STEPHANIE CULTUM
That's so hard. I would say making friends as an adult you have to get connected with different communities, whether that's at work, at the gym. i feel like it's a lot harder as an adult because when you're younger you have different things to plug into, but as an adult you make the different connections for yourself.

click to enlarge Question of the Week

EMILY GRYGAR
Honestly, it's really hard, but I just try to stay as involved as I can and pursue a lot of hobby-based groups, so you know going downtown to go to reading clubs, stuff like that, I really like doing that and trying to be better about staying close with friends I had before as well.

click to enlarge Question of the Week

CHRIS KNIGHT
For me, I find it helpful going to activities, especially things that are more fun to do socially, like outdoor activities like run clubs downtown, or even just going to the climbing gym and finding a buddy to climb with.

click to enlarge Question of the Week

ELIZABETH BRANDS
Right now, i am in college so it's really easy to make friends through classes and clubs and things like that, but i haven't had a lot of experience making friends outside of a college or a school setting, so it'll be interesting to see how i am going to do that once i leave college and enter a real job. i can imagine myself probably trying to find some hobbies that i enjoy and maybe looking for friends within those communities.

4/14/24, ARCTOS COFFEE & ROASTING CO.
INTERVIEWS BY LUCY KLEBECK

Tags

You really should be watching women's sports

By Tara Roberts

You really should be watching women's sports

By providing free fare, Spokane Transit can increase ridership and revenue, and convince more people to leave the car at home

By Anthony Gill

By providing free fare, Spokane Transit can increase ridership and revenue, and convince more people to leave the car at home

Question of the Week

Question of the Week

Thousands of years ago, Mount Mazama stood at 12,000 feet; then it blew its top, leaving behind North America's deepest lake

By Knute Berger

Thousands of years ago, Mount Mazama stood at 12,000 feet; then it blew its top, leaving behind North America's deepest lake
More »
More Columns & Letters
All News
T-Swift Dance Party

T-Swift Dance Party @ The Wonder Building

Fri., April 19, 7-10 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Digital Edition

  • April 18-24, 2024

Special Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
Make a Payment
© 2024 Inlander
Powered By Foundation