Question of the Week

NATHANIEL LOHMAN

I am a student in medical school here, so that's helpful, although a lot of my classmates are a lot younger, so it's hard to make friendships there. Otherwise, I bring my kid to the park, and I talk with the parents of kids that he plays with, or I strike up conversations with people at the bar next to me.

















STEPHANIE CULTUM

That's so hard. I would say making friends as an adult you have to get connected with different communities, whether that's at work, at the gym. i feel like it's a lot harder as an adult because when you're younger you have different things to plug into, but as an adult you make the different connections for yourself.

















EMILY GRYGAR

Honestly, it's really hard, but I just try to stay as involved as I can and pursue a lot of hobby-based groups, so you know going downtown to go to reading clubs, stuff like that, I really like doing that and trying to be better about staying close with friends I had before as well.



















CHRIS KNIGHT

For me, I find it helpful going to activities, especially things that are more fun to do socially, like outdoor activities like run clubs downtown, or even just going to the climbing gym and finding a buddy to climb with.





















ELIZABETH BRANDS

Right now, i am in college so it's really easy to make friends through classes and clubs and things like that, but i haven't had a lot of experience making friends outside of a college or a school setting, so it'll be interesting to see how i am going to do that once i leave college and enter a real job. i can imagine myself probably trying to find some hobbies that i enjoy and maybe looking for friends within those communities.













4/14/24, ARCTOS COFFEE & ROASTING CO.